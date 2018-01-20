Haverford’s Katcavage golden again in the shot put

Gold has been the medal of choice for Haverford’s Cecilia Katcavage this season.

The senior shot putter picked up her third victory Friday night in the Delaware Valley Girls Track Coaches Association meet at Lehigh University. Katcavage equaled her season best with a put of 37 feet, 2 inches.

She was one of four Delco athletes to earn gold. Penncrest sophomore Liz Egan won the 1,000-meter run with a personal best time of 3 minutes, 31.54 seconds. Kyra Carroll of Penn Wood finished first in the 600 with a PR of 1:39.42. Notre Dame’s Jessica Schneider captured the 800 in 2:20.25. Penn Wood won the 4 x 800 with a season-best time of 9:33.31.

Personal records also fell, as a total of 12 athletes equaled or set PRs. Garnet Valley’s Sydney Pyon (3:35.32) and Briana Juliano of Springfield (3:43.55) took third and fourth in the 1,000, respectively, with personal bests.

Kamani Johns of Chester was second in the 300 (43.07) and Tori Breckenridge of Penncrest was fifth (46.96) with personal bests. Catharine Mooney of Garnet Valley was second in the 600 with a PR of 1:46.07. Chester’s Inicia Ferguson took sixth in the 400 in a PR of 1:03.25.

Garnet Valley’s Isabella Ha equaled her PR in the high jump and Haverford’s Olivia Boyce set a personal best in the event. Both jumped 5-0 to finish fifth and sixth, respectively.

Tara Higgins of Penncrest took second in the long jump with a PR of 17-7. Hannah Oropollo of Bonner & Prendergast tied her personal best with a sixth-place finish in the pole vault (9-0).

Sanaiya Watts from Agnes Irwin was second in the 800 (2:23.72). Strath Haven and Upper Darby placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 4 x 200. Penn Wood and Strath Haven were second and fourth in the 4 x 400, while Chester was sixth in the 4 x 800.

At the Doug Wesner Invitational Kutztown:

Cardinal O’Hara’s Christine Mancini led a 1-2 Delco finish in the 800. Mancini won in 2:24.36. Caitlin Jorgensen of Episcopal Academy was second in 2:29.91.

O’Hara also claimed gold in the distance medley relay (13:06.31). Episcopal Academy (13:26.68) was third followed by Radnor (13:27.36) in fourth. The Raiders also took second in the 4x 400 (4:30.58), while O’Hara (4:30.89) was third.

Jillian Rotman of EA was fourth in the 400 (1:01.96). Radnor’s Julia Havertine placed sixth in the 3,000 (12:04.14).

Boys Track

Penncrest’s Matt Arndt has had his sights set on breaking the 50-foot mark in the shot put. He achieved mark Saturday in the Division II portion of the Track and Field Coaches Association of Greater Philadelphia meet at Glen Mills.

Arndt took second with a personal-best heave of 50-0 to highlight a strong day for the Lions. Christian Gallagher took third in the pole vault with a PR of 12-0. Josh Senackerib was fourth in the 3,000 with a personal best time of 10:05.65. Patrick Theveny was fifth in the 800 (2:10.55).

Host Glen Mills claimed the only Delco gold medal with a first-place finish in the 4 x 200 (1:38.73). The Bulls also were second in the 4 x 400 (3:58.73) and Justin Smith was fifth in the shop put (42-8).

Frank Brown of Radnor was second in the mile (4:47.62). The Raiders also were fourth in the 4 x 800 (9:08.35). Guillaume Laforest (54.05) and Calvin Costner (54.77) of Haveford School were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 400.

Kyle Love from Bonner & Prendergast took third in the triple jump (37-2 ¾). The Friars also took second in the 4 x 200 (1:39.35). Marple Newtown’s Nick Delise placed fourth in the pole vault (10-6), while teammate Mason Quinn was fifth in the high jump (5-0).

Jack Bush from Episcopal Academy (53.84) finished second in the 200, while teammate Sameer Coston was sixth in the 60-meter dash (7.52). Dominick Brown from Chichester placed third in the 200 (24.42). Tadhjae Jordan-Gordon of Interboro was fifth in the 60 (7.51). Sun Valley’s Justin Kelly was sixth in the 800 (2:13.81) and Springfield placed fifth in the 4 x 800 (9:13.67).

In Division I:

Chester won the 4 x 800-meter relay (8:40.63.

Aiden Tomov, Brian Walheim and Michael Moffett led the way for Haverford High. Tomov was second in the 800 (2:06.37). Walheim took sixth in the 3,000 (10:14.92) and Moffett was sixth in the triple jump (37-2). The Fords also were second in the 4 x 200 (1:40.24).

Cameron Kennedy of Garnet Valley placed third in the 200 (25.40). The Jaguars also were third in the 4 x 400 (3:42.90) and fourth in the 4 x 200 (1:41.93).

Mac Mandeh of Cardinal O’Hara was fourth in the 55-meter dash (6.70) and fifth in the 200 (23.39) at the Wesner Invitational at Kutztown.