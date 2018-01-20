Boratto, Nelligan win four each to boost Haverford

Seniors Alex Boratto and John Nelligan won four events each to help The Haverford School stay undefeated in Inter-Ac League boys swimming with a 107-76 victory over Germantown Academy Friday.
Boratto won the 200 and 400 freestyle and was on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. Nelligan touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. He also was on the 200 medley relay team and the 200 freestyle relay.
In the Central League:
Penncrest 95, Lower Merion 85 >> Four wins from Justin Haffner and Steve Woolery powered the Lions. Haffner led off the winning 200 medley relay and anchored the 400 free relay to victory. He also captured the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle.
Woolery was on both winning relays and took first in the 50 free and 100 butterfly. Tom McLaughlin also was a member of the two relays and was first in the 200 free.
Strath Haven 100, Upper Darby 80 >> Jake Booth and Sean Adams showed the way for the Panthers with three wins apiece.
Booth was first in the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle. He swam the leadoff leg of the winning 200 medley relay. Adams touched the wall first in the 100 and 200 free and anchored the 200-freestyle relay team to victory.
Patrick Rankin won the 100 backstroke and led off the winning 400 free relay to pace Upper Darby.
Ridley 99, Harriton 84 >> Balance was the key for the Green Raiders as Zach Anderson, Evan Beck, Mason Beck, Bandon Redkar, Chad Wadsworth and Alex Boeckx won two relay events each. Wadsworth (200 free), Boeckz (200 IM), Mason Beck (diving), Anderson (100 back) and Evan Beck (breaststroke) also had individual wins.
Girls Swimming
Freshman Mia Yancey had four wins as Strath Haven topped Upper Darby in the Central League, 102-75.
Yancey earned four wins, taking the 50 and 100 free and also being part of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Chloe Brennan (200 medley relay, 200 free relay) and Sophie Bergstrom (200 IM, 200 free relay) were double winners for the Panthers.
Clair Hamilton won the 100 backstroke and was on the winning 400 free relay team for Upper Darby.
Ridley 98, Harriton 88 >> Shannon Glacken led a 1-2-3 finish in the diving for Ridley. Maggie Mello and Maddie Demarco were second and third, respectively.
Marisela Rechner was a triple winner, taking first in the 100 and 200 free, and leading off the winning 400 free relay.
Lower Merion 100, Penncrest 85 >> Julia Colizzo, Madison Dickert and Clair Walsh posted three wins each for the Lions. Colizzo won the 200 individual medal and 100 back and was on the winning 200 medley relay. Dickert was part of the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays, and touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke.
