Wissahickon quiets Quakertown

Ambler >> The students were anxious to give Quakertown some fear, and they waited three minutes to explode with cheer.

On Wissahickon’s annual silent night game, the hometown Trojans gave their fans something to cheer about as they cruised past the visiting Quakertown boys basketball team with a final score of 48-27.

Leading the way for the Trojans was Zach Reiner, who earned a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

“It was a good win,” said Reiner. “Mostly we want to stay composed during silent night and stay within our limits.”

“I wish I would’ve gotten more involved in tonight’s game,” added Reiner. “We just wanted to get the win and get our bench guys more playing time, which is huge for us.”

The Wissahickon Trojans opened the game with an 8-0 run. Eddy Fortescue nailed the three-pointer that made the students go crazy loud and no longer silent.

Fortescue finished the game with nine points. Other Trojans that contributed with points included Reiner, Max Rapoport, Anthony Laurence, Seth Compas, Donovan Oliphant, Carmen Carradorini, and Harrison Williams.

Wissahickon head coach Kyle Wilson was thrilled with his team during the silent night atmosphere.

“I was really excited,” said Wilson. “I thought offensively we could have played a little bit better, but I couldn’t be more pleased with our defense. We knew that Lucas has been lighting teams up with three pointers, but we wanted to make sure to keep him from getting easy shots.”

For Quakertown, Eli Ortiz led the team with seven points. Matt Lucas and Tyler Melwarth each had six points.

Other Quakertown players that contributed include Sam Rice, Kevin Juszynski, Matt Catalano, and Matt Tuley.

Quakertown head coach Kevin Keeler was impressed with his team’s defensive performance.

“I told the kids that this was an awesome silent night crowd,” said Keeler. “Matt Lucas has been carrying us all year with about four three-pointers per game. I was happy with our defense, but the offense struggled.”

The Wissahickon boys basketball team will hit the road on Tuesday, January 23rd to take on the always tough Plymouth Whitemarsh High School Colonials, who are currently undefeated at 12-0. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Quakertown High School boys basketball team will return home on Tuesday when it takes on Upper Dublin High School.

Wissahickon 48, Quakertown 27

QT 3 6 12 6 -27

WI 14 13 14 7 -48

Quakertown (27): Ortiz 7; Lucas 6; Melwarth 6; Catalano 3; Tuley 2; Juszynski 2; Rice 1.

Wissahickon (48): Reiner 15; Fortescue 9; Rapoport 5; Laurence 5; Compas 4; Oliphant 4; Williams 4; Carradorini 2.