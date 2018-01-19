Souderton shuts down CB South, wins 6th straight

WARRINGTON >> The Souderton girls basketball team flipped the script on Central Bucks South and took control of the their own fate in the Suburban One League Continental Conference Friday night

After the Indians were held to just 25 points in losing the teams’ first meeting, Big Red returned the favor and shut down the Titans’ offense while Kate Connolly and Alana Cardona combined for 32 points as Souderton claimed a 41-30 victory.

“We’re playing with so much intelligence on defense plus we have defenders. We have great defenders,” Indians coach Lynn Carroll said. “And Tori (Dowd) tonight, I mean, think she always does a great job — Alexa Brodie is one of the toughest, she really is, she’s one of the toughest kids to defend and what she can do it’s a challenge for anybody to defend her through 32 minutes and Tori could not have done a better job.”

Connolly finished with a game-high 20 points — hitting 11 of 12 from the foul line. Cardona, who hit her head after falling to the court 20 seconds into the contest and missed the rest of the first quarter, contributed 12 points as Souderton (12-2, 5-1 conference) won their sixth straight.

“When we played South the first time, we played them when we were kind starting off and we didn’t have our defense where it is today,” said Cardona of the 40-35 loss Dec. 19. “And then the last couple games, I think it was starting with North Penn and then we played (Central Bucks) West and even Neumann(-Goretti), we started getting our defense then we ended with last year back. And I think the momentum just from those couple games is just carrying over into this game.”

Haley Meinel scored 15 points to pace CB South (13-2, 4-2), who has hit a two-game skid since a 13-0 start.

“Literally the game is like the opposite from the first time,” Titans coach Beth Mattern said. “Like, flip the teams, probably similar stats from the first time. Pretty obviously they played great tonight, they hit shots and we didn’t. And it’s hard to win against a great team when you don’t make baskets.”

Souderton hosts Central Bucks East Tuesday. Carroll will not be on the sidelines as she takes times off to finish her pregnancy — Carroll was a day past her due date Friday. Assistant Ben Bowman will take over head coaching duties.

“Tuesday night I’m going to be out of my mind not being at that CB East game,” Carroll said. “Obviously, it’s the right thing for me and my family, but it’s very difficult. It makes it a lot easier cause I have someone like Ben who’s taking over who I really trust and the girls trust.”

South led 7-5 after a quarter and 9-5 in the second after a Brodie drive before the Indians ran off eight straight points to take an 13-9 lead after a Cardona basket.

A Maddie McShane jumper tied things at 13 before a Cardona jumper and Megan Bealer 3-pointer put the Indians up 18-13. A late Brodie bucket made it a three-point game at the break.

The Indians began to pull away in the later part of the third, finishing the quarter on a 7-0 run. Megan Walbrandt’s three-point play with a minute left made it 26-19 while two Connolly free throw had Souderton leading 28-19 heading to the fourth.

A Meinel short jumper had the Titans within 28-21 but Cardona responded with six straight points, pushing Big Red’s advantage to 34-21. Souderton could only cut the margin down to 10 at 37-27.