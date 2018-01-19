Michaels nothing but money for Sun Valley

Maddie Michaels stole the show for Sun Valley in a 47-38 nonleague victory over The Christian Academy.

Michael finished with 15 points, including an 11-for-12 performance at the foul line. Abby Seasock (13 points) and Maya Jacyszyn (10) also scored in double figures.

Lindsay Haseltine finished with a game-high 20 points for the Crusaders (12-3).

In the Central League:

Garnet Valley 61, Penncrest 48 >> Emily McAteer netted 16 points and Nicole Barnes and Brianne Borcky each tossed in 12 as the Jaguars remained perfect in the Central.

Morgan Falcone and Maddy Sorokanych added eight points apiece for Garnet.

Kylie Chelo had a career-high 20 points for the Lions. Grace Harding added 14.

Springfield 65, Upper Darby 33 >> Alexa Abbonizio scored eight of her game-high 17 points in the opening quarter and Jordan D’Ambrosio chipped in with 10 points and three assists as the Cougars (10-4, 8-2) downed the Royals.

Emma Blewett had nine points for Upper Darby.

Haverford 40, Strath Haven 26 >> Arden Guilfoil poured in 18 points to lead the Fords to their six straight victory. Erin Doherty added 10 points. Haverford outscored the host Panthers 32-14 after the first quarter.

Faith Raymond paced Strath Haven with 12 points.

Conestoga 50, Marple Newtown 30 >> Olivia Young had a team-high 11 points for the Tigers (7-7, 6-4), who fell behind 16-4 in the first quarter and never recovered.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Episcopal Academy 44, Baldwin 38 >> The Churchwomen battled back from eight points down in the fourth quarter to win in overtime. Katie Weaver tied the game late in regulation.

Luca Mamula had eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and OT. Seanna McNamara banked two 3-pointers down the stretch, and Raeleen Keffer-Scharpf added seven points for Episcopal (7-8, 3-2).

Notre Dame 55, SCHA 44 >> The junior guard duo Maggie Pina and Mandy McGurk powered the Irish (9-6, 4-1). Pina scored a game-high 25 points and McGurk finished with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists.