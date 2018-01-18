Swimming: Hamilton, Lehman make a splash for Upper Darby

Claire Hamilton and Emily Lehman won four events as Upper Darby cruised to a 108-75 Central League decision over Upper Darby.

Hamilton began her afternoon with a winning performance in the 200 freestyle. She was triumphant in the 100 freestyle and anchored the winning 200 free relay. Later, she capped up a big day by leading of the Royals’ 400 free relay.

Lehman claimed top honors in the 200 IM, 500 free, 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

Marple’s Kayla Hammond won the 100 butterfly and Sarisa Jani took first in diving.

Boys

Mike Hannig and Matt Gray both were triple-winners to lead Marple Newtown past Upper Darby in a Central League meet, 96-90.

Hannig touched the wall first in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, while helping the 200 medley relay to victory. Gray led off the medley relay, then notched wins in the 100 freestyle and 100 breasstroke.

Patrick Rankin (200 free relay, 500 free) and Hunter Youngblood (200 free relay, 50 free) each were double winners for the Royals.