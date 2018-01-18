Resweber, Adams help Haven past Penncrest

Will Resweber claimed the 100 freestyle and backstroke and teammate Sean Adams picked up victories in the 200 and 500 free as Strath Haven snuck by Penncrest, 96-90 in a Central League clash Wednesday.

Justin Haffner was the standout for the Lions, winning the 200 medley relay, 400 free relay and 200 IM while Steven Woolery (200 medley and free relay), Will Flounders (50 free, 200 free relay) and Tom McLaughlin (200 medley relay, 400 free relay) each won a pair of events.

Also in the Central League:

Radnor 101.5, Springfield 76.5 >> James El-Deiry led the way for the Raiders (5-1) as a quadruple winner (200 medley relay, 200 IM, 500 free, 200 free relay) and Patrick Cullen, who won the 200 medley relay, 50 free and 100 fly, and Nick Mlodzienski, who claimed the 100 and 200 free and 200 free relay, were each triple winners.

The Cougars (2-3) only victory back in the 400 free relay as Nick Lombrana, Tom Ronayne, Brandon Decker and Matt Seifried won in a time of 3:30.98.

Girls Swimming

Julia Colizzo and Claire Walsh both put on impressive individual performances, winning four events each, but it was not enough as Penncrest fell to Strath Haven, 99-87, in a Central League girls swim meet.

Colizzo had wins in the 200 medley relay, 200 individual medley, 200 free relay and 100 backstroke while Walsh secured the 200 medley and free relay as well as the 50 and 100 free for the Lions. Madison Dickert was a triple winner claiming the 100 backstroke and 200 medley and free relay.

Mia Yancey led the way for the Panthers taking the 200 free and 400 free relay as the anchor.

Also in the Central League:

Radnor 99, Springfield 85 >> The Raiders (3-2) had two quadruple winners in Sam Lee (200 medley relay, 100 back, 200 and 400 free relay) and Grace Wakiyama (200 medley and free relay, 100 and 200 free) while Ella Fulton followed up as a triple winner, taking the 200 medley relay, 100 fly and 400 free relay.

Risa Iatesta won the 200 IM with a time of 2:28.15 and Laura Jones took top honors in the 50 free in 26.37 to pace the Cougars.