Nawn, Gannon give Bonner & Prendergast bowling a boost

Will Nawn rolled a 247 high game and a 601 series, but Bonner & Prendergast dropped a 3-1 Catholic League decision to Father Judge.

Jason Ladley (202 game, 539 series) and Chris Orr (183 game) also played well for the Friars.

Girls

owlingMaddie Gannon posted a 190 high game and a 552 series in Bonner & Prendergast’s 3-1 Catholic League defeat to St. Hubert.

Madison Eisenhart added a 161 high game and Catriona Corrigan rolled a 156 for the Pandas.