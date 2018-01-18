Mattero helps Chichester close out Penn Wood

Chris Mattero’s fall in 4:39 in the 195-pound match put the finishing touches on Chichester’s 56-9 Del Val League victory over Penn Wood.

Jovani Perez (160), Noah Harvey (182) and Mason McClure (120) also notched pins for the Eagles. Pierce Thompson registered a hard-earned 11-7 decision over Steven Siu in the 126-pound bout, while Chase Whartnaby (113) dominated with a 19-3 win by technical fall.

Dan Dumas was successful by fall in his 220-pound match for Penn Wood.

In nonleague action:

Great Valley 54, Episcopal Academy 21 >> James Silvi picked up a 6-0 decision at 152 pounds for the Churchmen. Alex Sladek (132) and Blair Orr (113) both won by fall.