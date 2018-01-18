Connect with us

Hockey: Haverford Schools blanks ANC

Bobby Gibson and Cal Buonocore tallied both goals to lead The Haverford School past Academy of the New Church, 2-0, in Independence League action.

Carson Rooney registered the shutout in net for the Fords, stopping 19 shots.

