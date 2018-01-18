Delco Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders: Thursday, Jan. 18

Based on games reported to the Daily Times. To report missing games or corrections, email msmith@delcotimes.com.

The following teams have reported games sparingly, or not at all, and whose players are not included among the scoring leaders:

Agnes Irwin

Chichester

Delco Christian

Stat leaders reflect games played through Wednesday, Jan. 17

Points Per Game

(Players must have played in at least 70 percent of games)

Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 27.8

Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 18.6

Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 18.5

Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 16.7

Molly Masciantonio, Arch. Carroll 16.5

Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 16.3

Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 16.0

Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 15.2

Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 15.1

Ellie Mueller, Radnor 14.0

Erin Sweeney, Arch. Carroll 13.9

Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 13.3

Amanda Floyd, Interboro 13.2

Grace Harding, Penncrest 13.1

Luca Mamula, Episcopal Academy 12.7

Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 12.0

Erin Doherty, Haverford 11.8

Devon Adams, Marple Newtown 11.5

Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 11.2

Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 11.2

Maya Jacyszyn, 11.0

Lindsay Haseltine, Christian Academy 10.5

Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 10.1

Megan Arndt, Penncrest 10.1

Nyah Garrison, Bonner & Prendergast 10.0

Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 9.9

3-Point Field Goals

Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 31

Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 30

Molly Masciantonio, Arch. Carroll 29

Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 29

Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 26

Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 26

Emily Monaghan, Bonenr & Prendergast 23

Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 22

Olivia Young, Marple Newtown 21

Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 21

Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 21

Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 20

Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 19

Lindsay Boyd, Ridley 17

Mahaya Woodton, Academy Park 16

Brienne Williams, Radnor 16

Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 15

Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 15

Erin Doherty, Haverford 15

Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 15