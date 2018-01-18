Delco Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders: Thursday, Jan. 18

Based on games reported to the Daily Times. To report missing games or corrections, email msmith@delcotimes.com.
The following teams have reported games sparingly, or not at all, and whose players are not included among the scoring leaders:
Agnes Irwin
Chichester
Delco Christian
Stat leaders reflect games played through Wednesday, Jan. 17
Points Per Game
(Players must have played in at least 70 percent of games)
Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 27.8
Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 18.6
Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 18.5
Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 16.7
Molly Masciantonio, Arch. Carroll 16.5
Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 16.3
Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 16.0
Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 15.2
Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 15.1
Ellie Mueller, Radnor 14.0
Erin Sweeney, Arch. Carroll 13.9
Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 13.3
Amanda Floyd, Interboro 13.2
Grace Harding, Penncrest 13.1
Luca Mamula, Episcopal Academy 12.7
Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 12.0
Erin Doherty, Haverford 11.8
Devon Adams, Marple Newtown 11.5
Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 11.2
Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 11.2
Maya Jacyszyn, 11.0
Lindsay Haseltine, Christian Academy 10.5
Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 10.1
Megan Arndt, Penncrest 10.1
Nyah Garrison, Bonner & Prendergast 10.0
Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 9.9
3-Point Field Goals
Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 31
Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 30
Molly Masciantonio, Arch. Carroll 29
Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 29
Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 26
Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 26
Emily Monaghan, Bonenr & Prendergast 23
Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 22
Olivia Young, Marple Newtown 21
Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 21
Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 21
Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 20
Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 19
Lindsay Boyd, Ridley 17
Mahaya Woodton, Academy Park 16
Brienne Williams, Radnor 16
Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 15
Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 15
Erin Doherty, Haverford 15
Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 15
