Andrews, Penn Wood slip past Chester

Carle Andrews poured in 16 points and Racquel Curry chipped in with 14 as Penn Wood earned a 49-46 Del Val League girls basketball win over Chester Thursday.

Andrews, a senior guard who recently scored her 1,000th career point, added six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Curry finished with four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

Jada Hutt had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Patriots (5-8).

Chester held a one-point advantage in the third before Penn Wood surged ahead and led by as many as seven points.

Monique Colbert led the way for the Clippers (4-8) with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Ceyrah Williams and Shaymoni DeShields scored 12 points apiece.

In another Del Val League game:

Academy Park 65, Chichester 36 >> Mahya Woodton is getting closer to history.

The senior guard scored 17 points to pace the Knights and is 10 points away from breaking the Academy Park girls record for career points.

Shantalay Hightower sank four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Knights, who outscored the host Eagles, 46-9, in the middle two periods.

Dei’Ney Monet scored a game-high 20 points for Chichester. Ava Franz tossed in 11.

In the Catholic Academies:

Mount St. Joseph 61, Sacred Heart 35 >> The Lions (7-7, 1-4) couldn’t bounce back after a second quarter in which they failed to score. Eileen Piombino, who is one of the leading scorers in Delaware County, netted a team-high 13 points in the loss. Kyra Quigley added eight.

In the Ches-Mont League

Unionville 47, Sun Valley 18 >> Maya Jacyszyn paced the Vanguards with nine points.