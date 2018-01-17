Pottstown claims forfeit-filled win over Pope John Paul II

POTTSTOWN >> The final results notwithstanding, Tom Hontz feels the Pope John Paul II mat program is heading in the right direction.

Matches like Wednesday’s pairing with Pottstown? Just part of the process.

This forfeit-filled duel between teams from the Pioneer Athletic Conference’s Frontier Division pointed out personnel issues both teams are facing this season. In the end, Pottstown claimed a 47-27 win over the visiting Golden Panthers.

Only five weights were contested, but PJP had a 15-12 point advantage from winning three of them.

The big difference for Pottstown was being awarded six forfeits to a pair for the Panthers, with both teams forfeiting at 195.

“It’s a numbers game,” Hontz said following a match that took little more than a half-hour to complete. “If we had more bodies, we could do more. The kids are working hard, but we didn’t get the matchups we wanted.”

As a result of the thinned card, Pottstown (3-8 overall) effectively clinched the team victory by 160. Its 41-15 lead, following Zachary Griffin’s second-period pin at 160, was dented only by PJP’s Jake Stead getting a forfeit at 182 and Jack Files scoring a 69-second fall in the 220-pound finale.

“We have holes in our lineup,” Pottstown head coach Nick Wade noted, “but we got as many (pairings) as we could.”

The first contested bout came after the Trojans got three of four initial forfeits. PJP’s Nick Boyce dueled Pottstown’s Kentz Gustave to a 1-1 draw in regulation, then scored a takedown in overtime to come away with a 3-1 victory.

The 18-9 deficit was as close as the Panthers (0-3) would get to their hosts the rest of the way. A forfeit to Demond Thompson at 132 and Nate Parson’s second-period drop at 138 upped the Trojans’ lead to 30-9 before they bolstered their scoring edge with a 17-12 run over the final six weights.

Ryan Vulakh added a second-period pin at 145 to the Panthers’ point total.

“After the (holiday) break, our weekends got thrown off,” Wade said. “After Octorara (Duals Jan. 6), we were able to get in the room and get more aggressive.”

In his assessment of his program’s fortunes in his second year at the helm, Hontz sees hope for reversing its fortunes … a similar challenge he faced taking over at Upper Perkiomen in the 1990s.

“We’re hoping to draw a few more to the program, and get a full lineup,” he said. “At this point, we’re looking to the postseason.”

The Panthers’ fortunes have been bolstered by transfers like brothers Matt and Ryan Vulakh — both 12-4 at 106 and 145, respectively — from North Penn; and Files, 12-5 in his first year after being at Spring-Ford the previous two.

“We’ve got a youth club going,” Hontz said. “It’s drawing kids. “The numbers are strong, but it’s up to the parents whether the kids come here.

“We’re coaching up the team, but it’s going to take a while to filter down.”

Pottstown now has it sights set on the “Border Battle” Saturday against Pottsgrove. The bout will be staged at the Sunnybrook Ballroom, part of an event that will include activities by various student groups from the schools.

“We’re stressing this hasn’t been done before,” Wade said. “It could get the buzz back in the sport. They’re trying to make it a fun event.”

NOTES >> While the Panthers brought out wrestlers for bout introductions, they forfeited 113 and 120 to Pottstown’s Zoe Earle and Juliana Figueroa, respectively. Hontz explained the move as part of a requirement by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia to not have males compete against females. “The girls are happy to represent Pottstown,” Wade said. “Any time they get to put on the singlet, they’re happy to be part of the team.”