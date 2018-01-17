Connect with us

Ches-Mont

Daily Local News Wrestling Rankings, 1/17

106Record
1. Brennan McBrideSoph.Coatesville13-1
2. Keanu ManuelFr.D'town East19-1
3. Josh ViarengoFr.WC Rustin10-5
4. Sammy McMonagleFr.WC Henderson18-3
113
1. Dayton DelViscioSoph.Malvern Prep27-10
2. Nathan LucierFr.Coatesvill16-5
3. Kevin QuinSoph.Oxford19-4
4. Morgan LoflandFr.Conestoga14-3
120
1. Doug ZapfSr.D'town West19-3
2. Killian DelaneySoph.WC Henderson19-3
3. Seth HoopesJr.Octorara19-4
4. Logan RiegelSr.Kennett15-5
126
1. Mark SalvatoreSr.Malvern Prep17-8
2. Lukas RichieJr.D'town East20-2
3. Liam BabautaSr.Octorara16-4
4. Tommy LukeSr.WC East12-4
132
1. Micah VisuwanSr.Malvern Prep24-9
2. Gerhardt ReiterSr.Kennett14-3
3. Luke PhayreJr.WC Henderson12-7
4. Alex PratznerFr.WC Rustin12-7
138
1. Nick LilleySr.D'town West15-3
2. Henry HagueJr.Malvern Prep17-8
3. Brett HorneSr.D'town East16-6
4. Luke WilsonSr.Great Valley20-1
145
1. PJ CraneSr.Malvern Prep31-5
2. Nick BarnhartJr.Avon Grove18-2
3. Tyler KalinerJr.WC Rustin17-5
4. Sebastian CorralesJr.Church Farm14-1
152
1. Chris HiseySr.Malvern Prep22-9
2. Gavin HaleSr.D'town West13-6
3. Caden DaltonSr.Octorara12-6
4. Matt PhayreSr.WC Henderson14-3
160
1. Dan LabusSr.WC Rustin10-3
2. Ray MartinSr.WC Henderson19-1
3. Matt RomanelliFr.D'town East16-6
4. Pat CusackSoph.D'town West9-10
170
1. Nick FlorschutzJr.Malvern Prep25-7
2. Max HaleSoph.D'town West20-4
3. Tyler MousawSoph.Unionville18-3
4. Ethan HarkinsSr.WC Rustin11-5
182
1. Ryan KarolySr.Malvern Prep15-6
2. Andrew DiBernardoJr.WC East13-2
3. Ethan SeeleyJr.Great Valley21-0
4. Chase MielnikSoph.D'town West18-3
195
1. Michael BeardSr.Malvern Prep30-0
2. Alex RaimondoSr.Coatesville15-4
3. Josh WileczekSr.D'town East20-1
4. Noel GilgeousJr.Church Farm12-0
220
1. Brendan DevineSr.Malvern Prep19-8
2. Paul PelhamJr.Conestoga13-2
3. Chris MadanatSr.D'town West8-7
4. Sam BlevinsJr.Oxford16-5
285
1. Jesse CookSr.D'town West13-6
2. Joseph TimmSr.WC East12-4
3. Tyler LaffertySr.Great Valley15-1
4. Harry StingerJr.Malvern Prep15-9
Teams
1. Malvern Prep
2. Downingtown West
3. West Chester Rustin
4. West Chester Henderson
5. Downingtown East

