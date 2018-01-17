Conestoga swim teams sweep Haverford

The Conestoga swimming and diving teams swept Haverford High Jan. 12, with the boys winning 94-74 and the girls earning a 98-72 victory.

The Pioneer boys (6-0, 4-0) became the only undefeated squad in the Central League after the win against Haverford (4-1). Haverford’s Collin Pettitt (1:49.05) won the 200 free over Stoga’s Miles Whitaker (1:52.72) and Owen Neuman (1:53..39). Keven Ryle (2:00.28) came from behind on the last 50 to win the 200 IM to beat Haverford’s Matt Bochanski (2:02.27) and David Abrahams (2:07.80) with Stoga’s Juneso Choi (2:11.66) and James Hughes (2:14.28). Oliver Brown (22.52) continued his winning ways in the 50 free over Haverford’s Leo Goldszal (22.67) and Jackson Graham (23.29) with Stoga’s Evan Zhou (23.31) and Arjun Rao (23.45) completing the fast 50 field.

Brendan Burns impressed by winning three of the next four events beginning with the 100 fly (51.29), the 500 free 4:42.43) and leading off the 4×50 free relay with a 21.27. Haverford’s Graham (55.89) finished second in the fly followed by Stoga’s Choi (56.63) and Aidan Hunter (59.69). Haverford’s Pettitt (4:43.48) pushed Burns in the 500 followed by Stoga’s Whitaker (5:15.45) and Luke Nagel (5:35.70). Ryle (55.88) won the 100 back with Hughes (58.20) and Ethan Sampson (1:00.51) finishing 3rd and 4th. Haverford got 1-2 in the 100 breast with Abrahams (1:01.19) and Bochanski (1:01.26) beating Stoga’s Zhou (1:02.59), Rao (1:03.94) and Ryan Look (1:06.27).

The Pioneer girls (5-1, 4-0) remained one of three unbeaten teams vying for the Central League title with its win against the Fords. Conestoga dominated the individual events led by Sophia Poeta’s wins in the 100 free (55.75) and 100 back (1:02.84), Nia Goddard in the 500 free (5:31.63), Alex Marlow in the 200 IM (2:18.02), and Madison Ledwith in the 200 free (2:00.08) and 100 fly (59.70). This meet was decided by third- and fourth-place finishes as Conestoga’s Katherine Abele and Louise Hay outpaced their Haverford counterparts in the 200 IM. Alison Yuan (1:02.00) finished second in the 100 fly as did Ava Collin (56.04) in the 100 free. Caroline Pawlow (5:42.15) and Julie McFadden (5:47.93) fished 3-4 in the 500 free. Lucy Wydeven (1:05.01) and Maddy Todd (1:10.33) placed 2-4 in the 100 back.