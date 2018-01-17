Chris Arcidiacono’s milestone for Neshaminy boys basketball comes in loss to Council Rock South

LANGHORNE – Entering Tuesday night’s game versus visiting Council Rock South, Neshaminy senior Chris Arcidiacono needed 28 points to reach 1,000 for his high school career.

With time winding down, the 6-4 point guard dished the ball off to junior Logan Williamson, who passed the ball back to Arcidiacono, who turned and canned a contested 3-pointer from the left side corner for the milestone basket in the waning moments of the battle.

The Golden Hawks (3-8, 2-3: SOL) won the Suburban One National League duel however, 51-36, led by CR South 6-2 junior Shawn Blank, who notched 24 points for the visitors including 17 in the first half when the Hawks mounted a 29-17 lead. Blank registered four 3-pointers by the intermission.

While the Skins drew within six points, at 35-29, by the end of the third period, South closed the game out with 16 points in the final frame. Neshaminy (9-3, 3-2: SOL) scored four points in the initial period and just seven in the fourth quarter.

Arcidiacono led Neshaminy’s offense, scoring 28 of the Skins’ 36 points. Anthony Papeo (3 pts.), Danny Bodine (3) and Devlin (2) also scored for the Skins.

CR South senior Christian Jabbar notched 11 points including a second-period 3-pointer for the Golden Hawks, Kyle Meakim and Esteban Gomez added six points and Zach Schade chipped in with four.

CR South hosts Abington 7 p.m. Friday night while Neshaminy hosts Avon Grove 1 p.m. Saturday.

Council Rock South 51, Neshaminy 36

(Jan. 16 at Neshaminy)

CR SOUTH (3-8, 2-3: SOL) 14 15 6 16 – 51

NESHAMINY (9-3, 3-2: SOL) 4 13 12 7 – 36