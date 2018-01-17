Agnes Irwin downs Baldwin School in battle of squash titans

The Agnes Irwin varsity girls squash defeated Baldwin School, 7-2, Tuesday in a match up between two of the country’s best high school squash teams. With this win, AIS is one win away from capturing the InterAc league title if the Owls defeat Penn Charter Jan. 23.
Of the nine matches Tuesday, Agnes Irwin won all but No. 1 and No. 5. At No. 1, Katherine Glaser lost to Mengha Sreedhar, 2-3. At No. 2, Lily Zelov defeated Grace Steelman, 3-2. At No. 3, Olivia Walsh defeated Alexis Shatzman, 3-1. At No. 4, Rachel Mashek defeated Sara Syed, 3-0. At No. 5, Isabella Schneider lost to Grace Lavin, 2-3. At No. 6, Caroline Glaser defeated Saachi Singh, 3-0. At No. 7, Margaux Comai defeated Angela Yang, 3-0. At No. 8, Grace Flaherty defeated Aleezah Burham, 3-0. At No. 9, Cate Costin defeated Isabella Tuminski, 3-0.
Agnes Irwin’s Katherine Glaser is currently ranked by US Squash at No. 10 in 19-U, while Baldwin’s Mengha Sreedhar is currently ranked No. 8 by US Squash in 19-U.
