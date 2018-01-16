Weldon helps Pennsbury boys basketball power past Truman

FALLS TWP. – Pennsbury 6-8 senior Chad Weldon put up a wall on defense and classmate Raylil Winton exploded for 21 points on offense as the Falcons easily powered past the visiting Truman Tigers Tuesday night, Jan. 16 at the PHS East gymnasium.
Weldon had himself a career night with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks, helping the Falcons to a 69-46 win over Truman.
“Chad’s a big player for us every night,” stated Pennsbury senior Josh Arruda. “He steps in and does the job, defensively first; his offensive points will come.”
“Tonight, he had a better game, offensively, but every day, we know if he works inside and finishes strong on defense, keeps his hands up and stay out of foul trouble, we know he will dominate.”
“He gets 12 rebounds every night for us so his presence in the paint is the key to our defense.”
Offensively, the Falcons had themselves a balanced night with four players reaching double digits including Weldon, Winton, Arruda (12 pts.) and junior Gary Francis, who hit for 13 including Pennsbury’s first five points in the game and three field goals in the fourth quarter.
“When we focus up on defense, offense comes easy,” added Arruda. “We start sharing the ball and we feed off that energy.
“That’s how we play and that’s how we get all those baskets.”
The high scorer in the game, Winton canned a pair of field goals in the first quarter, two threes in the second period, a third trey in the final frame while pouring 8-of-11 foul shots into the basket.
“He brings it every night,” said Arruda. “Every night, he’s there defensively first and when the shots start falling, it’s game over, for him.”
For his part, Arruda canned five field goals in the contest including three in the second period when he sandwiched a pair of buckets around a 3-pointer.
Truman senior point guard Jeff Nixon led the Tigers with 14 points and he had help from junior Javeer Peterson, who scored 10. T.J. Rogers added six more for Truman and juniors Carter Kelley and Gabe Gipli tallied five points, each.
Pennsbury 69, Harry S Truman 46
(Jan. 16 at Pennsbury)
Pennsbury 20 19 13 17 – 69
Truman 8 16 5 17 – 46
PENNSBURY (7-6, 3-2: SOL) — Gary Francis 13, Josh Arruda 12, Chad Weldon 14, Jake Martell 6, Raylil Winton 21, Sam Ruta 2; TOTALS — 24 16-22–69.
TRUMAN (5-7, 1-3: SOL) — Javeer Peterson 10, Zierr Reid 2, Jeff Nixon 14, Carter Kelley 5, Gabe Gipli 5 Cam Culver 2, T.J. Rogers 6, Treszon Chapman 2; TOTALS — 17 9-14–46.
3-POINT GOALS: P — Francis, Arruda, Winton 3; T — Peterson 2, Nixon.
