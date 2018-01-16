Bealer scores 18, Souderton tames William Tennent

WARMINSTER>> Emma Stanfield’s shot from three-point range looked likely to flutter throw the net for William Tennent, but it was not to be.

As fate would have it, the ball rattled in and out of the net.

This kept the Panthers scoreless from the field on 23 attempts and gave Souderton a big lead.

The Indians were in rhythm offensively and eventually cruised to a 52-24 win Tuesday at William Tennent High School.

Megan Bealer led the charge for Souderton as she scored 18 points and Kate Connolly added 12 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Bealer scored 12 of her 18 points in the first half and was 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

“We practiced really hard,” Bealer said. “Our coach likes to say how we practice will help us for the games. Really working as a team helps us get the shots we want.”

William Tennent coach Laura Whitney said the team had been working on a new defense earlier Tuesday and the scheme worked initially.

Souderton was held to nine points in the first quarter to the Panthers’ zero points, despite 12 shots.

“In the first half we were very disciplined on not failing on drives,” Souderton coach Lynn Caroll said. “I think it was a combination of things. Our defense was very good and they probably missed some shots they normally make.”

That small lead ballooned in the second quarter when Bealer and Connolly drove Souderton’s lead to 26-3 by halftime.

The only points for the Panthers were scored at the foul line.

The Panthers seemed to try and run most of their offense through Stanfield and Haley Crossley, but the two players combined to shoot 0-for-18 from the field.

“We were definitely playing their game, which tends to happen when we face really talented teams,” Stanfield said. “We just need to focus more on our defense because that is what we can always control. We can always control shots going in.”

The frustration appeared visible at various times for William Tennent and Whitney attempted to calm her girls down.

“When you don’t see the ball go through the net it kind puts your confidence down,” Whitney said. “I think we just kind of rushed a few things just trying to get something going. I just told them that we have to continue to run our offense and try and execute. Make stronger cuts and stronger passes and those shots will come. We will get those looks. You just have to trust yourself and have that confidence.”

The pep talk appeared to work as the Panthers scored on four of their first six possessions out of the break.

Stanfield and Crossley shook off the cobwebs of ineptitude and scored 11 of William Tennent’s 13 points in the third quarter.

Unfortunately for William Tennent, Souderton matched them point for point and bettered that in the second half with a 7-0 run.

This put them up 42-16 at the end of the third quarter.

The Indians had the perfect complement of points in the paint and hit six 3s.

Connolly cleaned up later in the game before the reserves took over as William Tennent struggled to score.

SOUDERTON 52, WILLIAM TENNENT 24

SOUDERTON 9 17 16 10 — 52

WILLIAM TENNENT 0 0 16 8 — 24

Souderton: Megan Bealer 5 5-8 18, Kate Connolly 5 3-8 12 Alana Cardona 0 4-8 8, Sami Falencki 0 2-4 6, Erica Stephens 0 2-5 4, Megan O’Donnell 0 1-3 2, Tori David 0 1-2 2.

William Tennent: Emma Stanfield 2 2-12 8, Haley Crossley 3 2-13 7, Kelsey Kulathum 0 1-2 3, Shannon Hollick 0 1-1 2, Bryn Evans 0 1-5 2, Jess Rutkowsky 1 0-1 1.

3-pointers – S – Megan Bealer (3), Kate Connolly, Sami Falencki (2). WT – Kelsey Kulathum.