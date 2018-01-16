Shanahan tops Downingtown East to open 2-game division lead

DOWNINGTOWN >> Looking in the rearview mirror isn’t encouraged much in athletics, but the Bishop Shanahan boys’ basketball team is using what happened a year ago to fuel its aspirations this winter.
And so far it is working like a charm.
The Eagles knocked off another top Ches-Mont National contender on Tuesday, pulling away to dispatch visiting Downingtown East, 57-43, to open a two-game division lead over the Cougars and defending champion Coatesville.
“We felt we left a lot on the table last season, so we are just trying to redeem ourselves along the way,” said Shanahan head coach Ken Doyle.
“Last season ended short for us,” echoed senior forward Kevin Dodds. “We were disappointed we lost in the Ches-Mont Championship, and then we lost in the district semifinals. That kind of lit a fire in our belly, and we want to make sure this isn’t going to be the same as last year.”
It’s impossible to be better than 6-0, which is where the Eagles find themselves. And at 9-1 overall, Shanahan is the No. 2 ranked team in the most recent District 1 Class 5A power rankings.
“We made the playoffs last season, so we want to do that again,” Doyle said. “And then if the opportunity allows, we want to go after the division (title) — but that will come down the road.”
With Dodds leading the way, the Eagles got off to a scorching start, scoring on its first seven possessions of the game. Downingtown East (4-2, 7-5) battled back but then Dodds keyed a second half run that ended it.
“We couldn’t get that big defensive stop when we needed it,” said East head coach John Goodman. “And we missed some shots we normally make. And when you are playing an opponent who is scoring it like (Shanahan is), you have to capitalize.”
A 6-foot-7 lefty, Dodds scored nine points in the opening five minutes — including an open court steal and dunk — to power the Eagles’ to a 15-4 start. Shanahan cooled off considerably for the rest of the half, but never trailed and took a 26-20 lead into the break.
“I thought we got a little sloppy and laid back in the second quarter, after coming off the fast start,” Doyle explained. “We got very relaxed on offense and had eight first half turnovers, which is uncharacteristic for us.”
The Cougars’ Malik Slay hit a 3-pointer to slice the lead to 34-31 early in the second quarter, but Dodds immediately countered with a baseline fade-away — was fouled and hit the free throw — and then buried a 3-pointer on the next possession.
“If (Dodds) is shooting it well, he’s tough to guard,” Goodman said.
“Kevin’s been huge for us all season,” Doyle added. “He has a very high basketball IQ, and a constant motor. He never stops moving, and he’s relentless, so we can always turn to him from time to time when we need something. He’s really become the standout leader we need.”
Dodds started what wound up being a 14-1 Shanahan rally that put the Eagles in front 48-32 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
“I knew we would respond after the start,” Goodman said. “We cut it to three in third quarter and then we had a few bad possessions. (Shanahan) is very efficient on offense, so four bad possessions in a row and all of the sudden we found ourselves down 12 very quickly.”
Dodds and frontcourt mate Tom Ford were a dynamic duo, scoring 19 and 15 points, respectively. They accounted for all of Shanahan’s 3-point makes, and defensively they helped limit East’s Andrew King to five points.
“They’ve played together on and off since sixth grade and through four years of high school,” Doyle pointed out. “They have great continuity with each other.
“They are very skilled big men with athleticism, and we’ve been able to utilize that, spread them out and most of the time the guys guarding them can’t handle them, so they have to put guards on them, which allows us to do different things.”
The Eagles’ active three-quarter court press wound up forcing 16 turnovers, which figured heavily into Shanahan’s start and second half surge.
“That second quarter almost killed us, and if we didn’t bounce back like we did, we would have lost this game,” Dodds said.
“At halftime, we got ourselves back together and started playing like we did at the start.”
Slay scored 11 of his team-high 18 points in the second half, but nobody else had more than nine for the Cougars.
Bishop Shanahan 57, Downingtown East 43
DOWNINGTOWN EAST: Slay 6 3-8 18, Hernandez 2 2-2 7, Robertson 1 0-0 2, Riley 0 2-2 2, Kalim 4 0-0 9, King 2 1-2 5. Totals 15 8-14 43.
BISHOP SHANAHAN: O’Malley 2 2-2 6, Chenard 2 1-2 5, DiBeneditto 2 0-0 4, Dodds 8 1-1 19, Ibarguen 0 0-1 0, Angelo 4 0-0 8, Ford 6 2-3 15. Totals 6 2-3 15.
Downingtown East 9 11 12 11 — 43
Bishop Shanahan 17 9 16 15 — 57
3-point goals: Slay 3, Hernandez, Kalim, Dodds 2, Ford.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 4 days ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 2 weeks ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...