Sareyka, TCA take care of Bristol

Grant Sareyka did a little of everything for the Christian Academy Tuesday night.

Sareyka filled up the stat sheet with 17 points, six rebounds, five steals and five assists as TCA topped Bristol, 59-50, in Bicentennial League action.

Tehron Phillips added 16 points, and Parris Jones chipped in 10 for the Crusaders (5-9, 4-6).

Also in the Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 86, Calvary Baptist 41 >> Tyler Penley posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyler Rossini added 15 points for the Knights.

Jackson Piotrowski scored 14 points and Jacob Bronkema provided 11 for DC (6-4, 4-4).

In the Del Val League:

Chester 57, Glen Mills 51 >> Michael Smith seems to be enjoying this career-high thing, notching his second in a week via 33 points as the Clippers led wire-to-wire for a sixth straight win. Smith added four assists and was 12-for-14 from the line, including 9-for-10 in the fourth quarter as Chester (7-5, 3-0) led by as many as 12 points in the final frame.

Brian Randolph paired 11 points with seven rebounds for the Clippers.

Tarik Bey hit a pair of late 3-pointers to get to 20 points, and Nique Simmons chipped in 13 points for the Battlin’ Bulls (3-6, 1-2).

Chichester 81, Interboro 56 >> DaQuan Granberry buried five 3-pointers to score 25 points and grab 15 rebounds, and freshman guard Josh Hankins enjoyed his second career start with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Eagles. Josh Smith and Amiri Stewart tossed in 11 points each for the Eagles (9-4, 2-1).

Carley Jones scored 23 points for Interboro. Albert Pewa added 14 points, and Dom Souders contributed 13.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 68, Octorara 60 >> Vinny DeAngelo poured in 26 points, and Dom Valente hit a game-tying 3-pointer in the final minute to send the game to an extra session, where the Vanguards pitched a shutout.

Marvin Freeman fired home 14 points, and Isaac Kennon added 10 for Sun Valley (8-4, 3-3), which has won six straight.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Haverford School 66, Springside Chestnut Hill 54 >> Christian Ray scored 24 points, and Kharon Randolph added 14 as the Fords (12-4, 3-0) got 24 of their points from 33 trips to the line.

Christian Clover added 12 points, and Asim Richards paired seven points with 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Malvern Prep 74, Episcopal Academy 64 >> Deuce Turner and Billy Corcoran combined for 45 points for the Friars, but a slow start did the Churchmen in.

With Turner and Corcoran leading the way, Malvern jumped out to a 23-8 lead in the first. Turner led all scorers with 29 points that included an 11-for-12 performance from the free throw line. Corcoran finished with 16.

Matt Dade poured in 24 points for EA. Jack Fitzpatrick added 10.

In the Catholic League:

Archbishop Carroll 72, Cardinal O’Hara 56 >> Luke House scored 18 points, and Keyon Butler posted a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Patriots. AJ Hoggard added 14 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Devon Ferrero grabbed seven rebounds to augment 10 points. And Justin Anderson rounded out the double-figures quintet with 11 points for Carroll (9-4, 3-1).

Kevin Reeves led O’Hara (7-6, 1-3) with 14 points. Garrett Ripp, Elijah Smith and Tre Dinkins supplied a dozen apiece.