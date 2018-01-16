Sareyka steps up again for Christian Academy

With Grace Gormley out indefinitely with an ankle injury, Hannah Sareyka came up big for the second straight game to keep The Christian Academy girls basketball team undefeated in the Bicentennial League with a 39-21 victory over Morrisville Tuesday night.

Sareyka scored 14 points and handed out seven assists. That came on the heels of a 15 points, 10 steal, six rebound game in last Friday 36-26 triumph over Calvary Christian. Lindsay Haseltine chipped in with 10 points.

The Crusaders (10-2 overall, 7-0 Bicen) turned to their pressure defense to jump out to a 24-9 lead at halftime.

In the Del Val League:

Penn Wood 65, Penn Wood 46 >> Mahya Wooten and Shantalay Hightower combined for 47 points to pace the Knights.

Wooten led all scorers with 24 points to move within 27 points of becoming the leading scorer in program history. Hightower pitched in with 23 points for the Patriots, who outscored the Knights, 17-3 in the second quarter to take a 31-18 lead at halftime.

Hutt 15 rebounds, two steals

Saleia Matthews led Penn Wood with 13 points. Jada Hutt added 10 points and 15 rebounds, Carle Andrews contributed 10 points and four assists.

Interboro 44, Chichester 20 >> Marta Walewska collected 14 points and 16 rebounds to pace the Bucs. Amanda Floyd added 13.

Ava Franz had seven points to lead the Eagles.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Episcopal Academy 50, Penn Charter 36 >> Luca Mamula scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds to help the Churchwomen (6-8, 2-2) get to .500 in league play. Seanna McNamara hit four 3-pointers and finished 14 points and EA scored 28 points in the second half to pull away.