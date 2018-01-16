Connect with us

Ryan too much for Bonner & Prendie

Jules Fanelli, Claire McBlain and Tara McBlain won one event each as Bonner & Prendergast dropped a 95-57 Catholic League decision to Arcbishop Ryan.

Fanelli was first in the 200 free. Claire McBlain was victorious in the 100 free and Tara McBlain won the 100 backstroke.

