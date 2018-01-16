Ridley plays like fist to top Interboro

Ridley coach Bryant McCombs had one simple instruction for his team Monday: Play as one unit, not as five individuals.

The players took that advice to heart as eight Green Raiders scored between three and eight points in a 47-40 nonleague victory over Interboro.

Dana D’Ambrosio led the balanced attack with eight points. Paige Gabriele and Shannon McKee added seven points apiece for Ridley (3-12).

Hailey Wittorf of Interboro led all scorers with 13 points.

Chester 59, William Penn (Del.) 44 >> Cerah Williams and Destiny Gibson combined for 34 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers (4-6).

Williams had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals. Gibson also scored 17 points and pulled down seven boards. Monique Colbert pitched in with seven points and 16 rebounds.