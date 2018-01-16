Quartet powers MBAP past Ryan

Theodore Greiner, Andrew Kaeser, Josh Brian and Kai Kitazawa won three events each to pace Bonner & Prendergast to a 53-25 victory over Archbishop Ryan in the Catholic League.

The quartet won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. They also won one individual event apiece. Greiner won the 100 butterfly. Bryan captured the 200 free. Kaeser was first in the 500 free and Kitazawa topped the field in the 100 breaststroke.