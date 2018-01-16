Chester keeps rolling behind Randolph

Chester remains undefeated in January, thanks to Brian Randolph.

The 6-3 senior scored the final seven points of the game, including a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left, as the Clippers rallied for a 55-52 nonleague basketball triumph over Newark (Del.) Monday.

The victory extended Chester’s winning streak to five games. All five wins have come in January.

Randolph finished with 15 points. Rahmee Gilbert led the way with 16 and Micahel Smith added 12.

In other nonleague action:

Chichester 52, Ridley 33 >> Da’quan Granberry saved 16 of his game-high 22 points for the second half to pace the Eagles. Chi scored 32 points in the second half to break the game open.

Kyree Capers led Ridley with nine points.

Penn Wood 60, Council Rock North 52 >> The Patriots jumped out fast and maintained a 6-10 point lead throughout the contest.

Chris Nash and Makai Moore showed the way with 12 points each. Isaac Willams added 10 for Penn Wood (6-5), which had seven players score at least four points