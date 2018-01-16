Agnes Irwin one win from Inter-Ac title

Agnes Irwin swept the last four matches to move one step closer to the Inter-Ac League girls squash title with a 7-2 victory over Baldwin Tuesday.

The Owls can clinch the title with a win over Penn Charter Jan. 23.

Caroline Glaser, Margaux Comal, Grace Flaherty and Cate Costin won 3-0 in the final four matches to seal the victory. Lily Zelov (No. 2), Olivia Walsh (No. 3) and Rachel Mashek (No. 4) were the other winners for Agnes Irwin.

Baldwin’s Mengha Sreedhar defeated Katherne Glaser, 3-2, at No. 1 in a match of two of the top 10 U19 players, according to US Squash. Sreedhar is No. 8 and Glaser is No. 10.