Puliti, Dever help Garnet Valley stay unbeaten in league

Garnet Valley took advantage of six wins by forfeit to stay undefeated in the Central League with a 58-18 victory over Springfield.

Kevin Puliti (120) and Thomas Dever (170) both won by fall for the Jaguars (8-4 overall, 4-0 Central League), while Griffin Hollingsworth (113) and Gavin Hollingsworth (138) were victorious by technical fall.

Springfield (2-7, 0-4) won four of the eight bouts that were contested on the mat. David Bagirov (126) and Tyler Forges (145) both won by pin, while Jake Methie (106) and Danny Tommarelli came away with wins by decision.

In nonleague action:

Haverford School 37, Academy of New Church 30 >> Kwaku Adubofour’s forfeit win at 220 clinched the victory for the Fords.

Back-to-back pins by Ryan Shepherd (126) and Michael Clymer (132), and a win by major decision by Vincent Corradetti (145) staked the Fords to a 22-6 lead. A pin by Chase McCollum (152) and a 5-2 victory by Neetish Sharma extended the advantage to 31-12.

Marple Newtown 57, Belmont Charter 24 >> The youngsters led the way for the Tigers on Youth Night. Freshmen Matthew Checcia (106), Jimmy Nania (132) and Scott Novak (220), and sophomore Jacob Van Duesen (126) all recorded pins for Marple Newtown.

Junior AJ Katrakazis (170) also won by fall, while sophomore Mohammed Iyoun (138) closed out the match with a 9-3 decision.