Puliti, Dever help Garnet Valley stay unbeaten in league

Garnet Valley took advantage of six wins by forfeit to stay undefeated in the Central League with a 58-18 victory over Springfield.
Kevin Puliti (120) and Thomas Dever (170) both won by fall for the Jaguars (8-4 overall, 4-0 Central League), while Griffin Hollingsworth (113) and Gavin Hollingsworth (138) were victorious by technical fall.
Springfield (2-7, 0-4) won four of the eight bouts that were contested on the mat. David Bagirov (126) and Tyler Forges (145) both won by pin, while Jake Methie (106) and Danny Tommarelli came away with wins by decision.
In nonleague action:
Haverford School 37, Academy of New Church 30 >> Kwaku Adubofour’s forfeit win at 220 clinched the victory for the Fords.
Back-to-back pins by Ryan Shepherd (126) and Michael Clymer (132), and a win by major decision by Vincent Corradetti (145) staked the Fords to a 22-6 lead. A pin by Chase McCollum (152) and a 5-2 victory by Neetish Sharma extended the advantage to 31-12.
Marple Newtown 57, Belmont Charter 24 >> The youngsters led the way for the Tigers on Youth Night. Freshmen Matthew Checcia (106), Jimmy Nania (132) and Scott Novak (220), and sophomore Jacob Van Duesen (126) all recorded pins for Marple Newtown.
Junior AJ Katrakazis (170) also won by fall, while sophomore Mohammed Iyoun (138) closed out the match with a 9-3 decision.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 4 days ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 2 weeks ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...