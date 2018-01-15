Agnes Irwin swimmer Maddie Aguirre is Main Line Girls Athlete of Week

The Agnes Irwin junior swimmer set two school records (200 IM and 400 free) in the Owls’ meet Jan. 9 and currently holds nine school records. The three-time All-Inter-Ac swimmer made the finals at Easterns last winter in the 200 medley relay, 100 back, and 400 free relay and qualified for finals in multiple events in past years.

Q: When you set two school records Jan. 9, did you have any idea at the time that you finished each event that you had broken a school record? What was the key to your success that day? What is your most vivid memory of the meet – can you share it with us?

A: I knew I broke the 200 IM record when I finished. I was really close to breaking it in our last meet, and to break it after winter training was awesome. I did not really know I broke the 400 free record until Becky [Agnes Irwin swim coach Becky Mackrell] said something to me later. I think the key to my success was trying to stay relaxed before my races. My teammates are awesome at helping me take my mind off of the races and focus on having fun. My favorite part of every meet is how excited everyone gets for each other’s races. It is always great being behind the blocks hearing my teammates cheering for me.

Q: What do you think is your best event, and why?

A: My best event is probably the 400 IM. I have always had four consistent strokes, meaning I do not have a weak part of the race. I like it better than the 200 because I am able to build each stroke section over the course of the whole 100. In 200 IM it is more about sprinting each 50. In the 400 IM, I am able to execute a more strategic race strategy.

Q: What is your most vivid memory from last year’s Easterns – can you share it with us?

A: When our 400 free relay team got fourth in finals. We were so excited going into the meet because we were trying to break our school record. During prelims, we smashed the record but we all knew we could go faster at night. Everyone did their part to help the relay. We all were just trying to race other people during our leg, and it really was an amazing team effort. It was the perfect way to end the meet.

Q: What (in your opinion) has been the best swim of this season to date? What was the key to your success in that event?

A: Probably my 200 IM last week vs. Penn Charter. In past years, I have focused on trying to break my record in the event and have come so close. This year I am trying to have fun with high school swimming and it was nice to be able to just get up and race instead of worrying about my times. I was able to give it my all and I was really happy with the whole thing.

Q: Can you walk us through a typical day, or cycle, of training?

A: On Mondays and Thursdays I double, swimming 5:30-7:30 a.m. before school and a second practice in the evening. On Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, I try to get in a run (if it is not too cold) after school. Then I have practice from 6:45-9 p.m.On Wednesday and Friday, I have practice 3:45-6:30 p.m., with a half hour of dryland before getting in the pool. Then on Saturday, I swim 8-11 a.m.

Q: What aspect of your swimming have you been working on the most recently?

A: I have been really focusing on my breaststroke technique for both my IM and my individual. Since November, I have been rebuilding it, trying to rediscover my stroke from when I was younger. Hopefully in the next coming weeks, I will be able to take the technique side of it and transition into working more on my tempo for sprint breast. I have always had good technique when swimming easy, and now I’m working on swimming the same good technique at a faster tempo.

Q: What pool did you first swim for? What is your favorite swimming venue, and why?

A: I have always swam for Suburban Seahawks Club in Newtown Square. My favorite swim venue is probably University of Maryland in College Park because I have always had great swims there and fond memories with my club team. I also really enjoyed swimming for Agnes Irwin at Easterns at LaSalle University; all the energy from all the teams makes the whole stadium feel alive.

Q: Who have been your biggest swimming mentors, and what was the most important thing each of them taught you?

A: Charlie Kennedy, my club swim coach because he has always pushed me to be better but also to remember why I love the sport and to jut have fun with it. He has always told me “If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always gotten”. He has made me the swimmer I am today and I could never thank him enough for everything he has done. I also look up to my swim coach Danielle Mackey. I can always count on her to tell it as it is. If it was a bad race, she will tell me but then she will tell me how I can do better the next time. She is also always there if you want to talk about something other than swimming. She has become someone I can always count on when I’m on deck. She cares about everyone she coaches, and wants to help everyone get better.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-meet preparation the day of a meet.

A: On the day of meet, I eat a good breakfast, with a good cup of coffee. When it comes time to warm up, I try to get in a good amount of easy swimming before I rev up to wake myself up. If possible, I like to get back in the pool before my race, so I’m not tight for my race. I just try to stay as relaxed as possible before my events, which usually involves some dancing and just hanging out with my friends.

Q: What in your opinion has been the highlight of your swimming career outside of Agnes Irwin?

A: When I first made my club team’s Junior National team in the 400 IM. I will always remember that swim and the excitement I and my coaches felt when I touched the wall. It was the first time that I got my first cut and I knew my hard work was finally paying off.

Q: What would you like to major in at college? Is there a particular career path that interests you at the present time?

A: I hope to study something in political science. I am very interested in International Relations and hope to pursue a career involving that.

Q: Do you participate in any other extracurricular activities at Agnes Irwin? What sparked your interest in these activities?

A: Besides swimming I run cross country in the fall. I started running in sixth grade as both cross training for swimming and to be closer to my older sister, who was also on the team. I stuck with all these years because I’ve always loved the team atmosphere and how different it is from swimming.

Fun facts – Maddie Aguirre

Favorite book: The Book Thief, by Markus Zusak.

Favorite TV show: Parks and Recreations or Criminal Minds.

Favorite pre-meet pump-up song: Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride by M. Keali’i Ho’omalu (from Disney’s Lilo and Stitch).

Favorite pre-meet meal: Penne Alla Vodka, a cup of coffee, and Pez.

Favorite color: Blue.

Person I most admire: “My mom because she has worked extremely hard her whole life and is a great mother. She is always there for me and has supported my swimming through it all. I would not be the person I am today.”

Siblings: older sister Teagan.

