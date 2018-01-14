Wrestling: Raza’s perfect performance leads host Eagles at Chichester Duals

Faizan Raza racked up three first-period pins and a forfeit victory to go undefeated and help Chichester go 3-1 at the Chichester Duals Saturday.

Raza, Chi’s 285-pounder, pinned Haverford’s Liam McCullough in 35 seconds to cap a 63-6 victory over the Fords in Chi’s opening round match.

Raza decked Pierce Foster in 1:02 in a 52-9 loss to West Chester Henderson and then downed A.J. Bailey in 35 seconds in Chi’s 66-12 romp over Upper Dublin. Raza closed out his day with a win by forfeit in a 59-16 victory over Pitman (N.J.).

The four wins stretched Raza’s winning streak to five matches, three of which have come by fall. Jeff Smarkola (132) also went undefeated for the Eagles, winning once by fall, twice by decision and once by forfeit.

Chase Whartnaby (106), Mason McClure (113), Josiah Nichols (138), Marquell Hudnell (152), Jovani Perez (160), Bryan Harris (182), Chris Mattero (195) and Matt Richardson (220) all went 3-1.

Consecutive pins by Anthony Pernaci (120), Baidil Pokhowel (126) and Jack Delp (132) to start the match powered Haverford High to its only win at the Chi Duals with a 47-31 victory over Upper Dublin.

Liam McCullough went 3-1 at 285 for the Fords with a pair of wins by fall. Pernaci, Pokhower, Delp, Kevin Dougehrty (152), Matthew Gray (160) and

Alessandro DiProspero (182) won two matches apiece. Haverford fell to host Chi (63-6), Pittman (36-31) and Henderson (68-3). Henderson was the only team to go undefeated on the day.

In other tournament action:

Church Farm Invitational >> Nick Semon edged Damon Waltenbaugh, 6-5, to win the 152-pound title and pace Radnor to a second-place finish.

Jack Horvath (182) and Tijear Brittingham (285) both came home with third-place medals for the Raiders. Horvath beat Norristown’s Lakine Wallace, 6-0, in his final matchof the day, while Brittingham pinned Wexler Levitties of Friends’Central in 1:19 in his third-place match. Steven Bowers (120) and Sean Cawley (143) placed fifth in their respective weight classes.

Dershaun McPherson and Justice Orfield helped Glen Mills finish seventh at the Church Farm Invitationa. McPherson went 2-1 and finished second at 220 pounds. Orfield bounced back from a loss in the quarterfinals to go 3-2 and place third at 138.

Jah’lon Coleman (160), Donte Shaw (170), Tamir Smith (195) and Jose Rodriguez (285) all finished fifth for the Bulls, while Christopher Colon (182) was sixth.

In a nonleague meet:

Great Valley 48, Ridley 28 >> The Patriots rallied from a 16-0 deficit to beat the Green Raiders.

Marty Cowan won by pin at 126, Jack McGrath followed with a major decision victory at 132 and Davis Huth pinned Aidan O’Neil in 1:57 to stake Ridley to that early lead. Great Valley, though, recorded seven pins in the next eight matches to erase the deficit.

Chris Green (106), Kevin Rainey (113) and Jacy Shaak (152) were the other winners for Ridley.