Johnson’s buzzer-beater slam wins it for Bonner & Prendie

Ajiri Johnson’s putback dunk as time expired in regulation lifted Bonner & Prendergast to a 63-61 Catholic League victory over St. Joseph’s Prep.

Isaiah Wong paced the Friars with a game-high 22 points and Tariq Ingraham added 11.

Archbishop Carroll 72, Bishop McDevitt 53 >> Luke House scored a game-high 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds and A.J. Hogard had 14 points and five assists for the Patriots (8-4, 2-1), who held a 30-point lead after three quarters. Justin Anderson added 12 points and Keyon Buttler finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Conestoga 54, Springfield 50 >> A poor performance at the free-throw line (11-for-25) doomed the Cougars. Mike Webb poured in 20 points and Ja’Den McKenzie (13) and Frank Durham (12) also finished in double figures.