Woodton celebrates in style with career day for AP win

Mahya Woodton was honored before Saturday’s Academy Park game for scoring her 1,000th career point in December. The senior certainly knows how to celebrate.

Woodton had a career game even by her lofty standards, pouring in 41 points to lead the Knights to a 65-57 nonleague girls basketball win over Upper Darby.

Woodton added 23 rebounds, eight steals, six assists and five blocks in a do-everything, dominant performance.

Riley Street and Taylor Flores added eight points apiece for AP.

Emma Blewett led Upper Darby with 22 points.

In other nonleague action:

Sacred Heart 61, Delco Christian 25 >> Kayleigh Doyle poured in a career-high 15 points to go with five steals and five assists, and Eileen Piombino supplied 21 points to lead the Lions (7-6) to victory. Kyra Quigley approached a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds.

Shirley Piotrowski’s eight points paced DC.

Pottsgrove 52, Sun Valley 27 >> Maddie Michael and Maya Jacyszyn scored seven points apiece in the road setback for the Vanguards.

Great Valley 50, Chester 25 >> Shaymoni DeShields scored seven points, Ceyrah Williams and Monique Colbert tallied six each and Colbert added 14 rebounds for the Clippers (3-6).

W.C. Henderson 42, Penncrest 30 >> Grace Harding tallied a season-high 21 points, but the Lions (7-7) couldn’t overcome a sluggish start that resulted in a 17-1 deficit after one quarter.

In the Central League:

Radnor 40, Conestoga 39 >> The Radnor defense held the Pioneers without a point for 12 minutes to start the second half, then held on as Conestoga scored the game’s final seven points to edge out a huge home victory.

Ellie Mueller and Brienne Williams led the way with 12 points apiece, Williams supplying 10 of hers in the first half. Radnor (6-4, 4-3) pitched a shutout in the third quarter but scored just five points in the frame.