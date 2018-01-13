Radnor’s Zeh adds another gold medal to winter-season haul

Ethan Zeh is having a nice indoor track season.

The junior from Radnor picked up his second gold medal, and second personal best, when he won the mile run in the Division II classification of the Track & Field Coaches Association of Greater Philadelphia meet at Haverford College Saturday.

Zeh edged Episcopal Academy’s Elias Lindgren by .41 seconds, winning in a personal-best time of 4:38.13. Khalil Bland of Haverford School was fifth in 4:47.23.

Zeh’s Radnor teammates Josh Prepose (60-meter dash) and Chris Barkley (800) both earned sixth-place medals, while the Raiders were fourth in the distance medley relay.

Haverford School turned in a solid meet. Petey Lemmon was second in the shot put. Dan Whaley placed third in the 800, Guillaume Laforest finished fourth in the 400 and Ben Stallworth was fifth in the 60-meter dash.

Penncrest had another big day in the relays. The Lions were second in the DMR, third in the 4 x 800 and fourth in the 4 x 400.

A day after taking second in the long jump at the first Philadelphia Catholic League meet, Alton McKenley of Bonner & Predergast was third in the 400. Teammate Nwabueze Onyemachi placed third in the 200. The Friars also finished fifth in the 4 x 400.

Episcopal Academy took fifth in the 4 x 200. Justin Smith of Glen Mills was third in the shot put. The Bulls also took sixth in the 4 x 200. Marple Newtown had two medal winners, Jeff Piscitelli (sixth in the 400) and Mason Quinn (sixth in the high jump).

Archbishop Carroll’s Lamar Ramsey was second in the long jump. Josiah Bronkema of Delco Christian placed fourth in the high jump, and Kyle Rogers of Academy Park took sixth in the 200.

In Division I, Chester claimed the only Delco gold medal with a victory in the 4 x 200. Abdul Griggs was fourth in the 400 for the Clippers, while teammate Nishawn Johnson placed sixth in the 200.

Christian Templin, Chris Rudawsky and Larry Coaxum led a solid performance by Garnet Valley. Templin was third in the 400. Rudawsky captured bronze in the 800, and Coaxum placed third in the long jump. Dylan Hooper took sixth in the 60 hurdles, and the Jaguars also were fourth in the 4 x 200 and sixth in the 4 x 400.

Mike Donnelly of Haverford placed third in the 200. Teammates Josh Fingerhut (fourth in 800) and Michael Moffett (sixth in long jump) also earned medals. The Fords finished third in the DMR.

Ernest Saah took fifth in the high jump to pace Penn Wood. The Patriots also were second in the 4 x 200 and third in the 4 x 400.

Jalen Camille of Upper Darby took second in the long jump; teammate Richard Moore was fifth in the 800. The Royals placed fourth in the 4 x 400 and fifth in the 4 x 800.

In the Catholic League meet Friday night at Haverford College, Cardinal O’Hara came away with a pair of gold medals as well as a medal in all four girls relays.

Katie Till and Kaitlyn Durning went 1-2 in the 3,000 for the Lions. Rachel Bonfini also won the long jump and was fifth in the high jump. O’Hara took third in the 4 x 800, fourth in the 4 x 400, fifth in the DMR and sixth in the 4 x 200.

Bonner & Prendergast also had a solid meet. Hannah Bierling and Jasmine Powell swept the top two spots in the shot put. Jenna Rastatter was third in the 3,000 and Charlotte McDermott was fifth. The Friars also won the 4 x 800, took third in the DMR, fourth in the 4 x 200 and fourth in the 4 x 400.

On the boys side, O’Hara took second in both the 4 x 400 and 4 x 800, was third in the 4 x 200 and fourth in the DMR. Individually, Obinna Iherjirka and Mac Mandeh placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 55-meter dash, while Derrick Patrick was sixth in the 55 hurdles.

In addition to McKeley’s silver in the long jump, Kyle Love took third in the 55 hurdles for MBAP. The Friars also were fourth in the 4 x 400 and sixth in the DMR.

Aiden Doherty placed fourth in the 3,000 to pace Carroll. Brennan Robinson was fifth in the long jump, while the Patriots placed fifth in the 4 x 200 and sixth in the 4 x 800.