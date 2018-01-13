Lansdale Catholic celebrates Crim’s 1,000th point, wins 9th straight

LANSDALE >> For the first time since 2011, a new member has joined the 1000-point club at Lansdale Catholic.
Senior Lauren Crim reached the milestone Thursday in a tight game at West Catholic.
In a surprising move, the coaches, players, and West Catholic stopped the game when Crim scored number 1000 to honor her.
The future Chestnut Hill College player was delighted with the way the opposing team took the time to let her and the team celebrate.
“They actually did stop the game and the coaches said their speeches,” said Crim. “It was really nice of them to do that.”
Crim became the first Crusader to reach the 1,000-point milestone since 2011 when Shea Wassel joined the club.
Before the home game against Pope John Paul II on Saturday, Lansdale Catholic honored Crim with family, friends, and the community at large.
After an impressive 61-45 victory and scoring 16 more points, Crim was filled with emotion and was thrilled with earning the team’s ninth straight win.
“I feel really great,” said Crim. “It was a great achievement and I worked hard to earn it. As a freshman, you try to get as many minutes as you can and try your best and build your way up, so scoring a thousand points is definitely not in mind as a freshman.”
Thursday night though was still fresh in her mind.
“The game against West Catholic is one I will remember for the rest of my life,” added Crim. “It was very intense, scrappy, loud and they really fought hard. Being up by 10 at halftime and then scoring the buzzer beater really showed how well our team went together and it was awesome.
“A lot of people would say have the 1000th at home, but I wouldn’t have it any other way at a good game on the road.”
On Saturday, the Crusaders (11-3, 3-2 PCL) won the game over the Golden Panthers (6-6, 3-1 PAC Frontier) behind Crim’s performance and 21 more from Brady Wassel.
“I was more emotional heading into the game today than I was on Thursday. I can’t thank this team and coaches enough for how much they have helped me get to this point,” said Crim.
Lansdale Catholic head coach Joe Mack was excited for Crim to reach the huge milestone.
“Ever since Lauren came in as a freshman, she has been one of the hardest workers on this team,” said Mack. “I’m just so thrilled that she got the accomplishment. She has been a great captain, a model teammate, and one of my favorite players that I have ever coached. Her work ethic is what sets her apart and I’m so happy for her.”
“Lauren has done so much to put our program on the map especially recently,” added Mack. “For her to do that in the Catholic League, which I think is the toughest league in the state, it really speaks volumes of how great of a player she is.”
Lansdale Catholic 61, Pope John Paul II 45
Pope John Paul II 13 10 12 10 — 45
Lansdale Catholic 13 15 18 15 — 61
Pope John Paul II: Julia Owens 1 2-2 4, Elise Sylvester 5 2-2 13, Kallan Bustynowicz 2 2-2 6, Kayla Mesares 3 3-6 9, Laura Cuba 1 5-6 8, Grace Cobaugh 1 0-1 2, Monica Rapchinski 0 3-4 3. Totals 13 17-23 45.
Lansdale Catholic: Lewes 2 1-2 5, Schneider 2 0-0 4, Forko 0 2-2 2, Finkleston 1 2-7 4, Crim 5 5-7 16, Wassel 8 2-2 21, Erenn 2 4-4 9. Totals 20 16-24 61.
3-pointers: PJP-Sylvester, Cuba; LC-Crim, Wassel 3, Erenn.
