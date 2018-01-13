Bonner & Prendergast shuts down Archbishop Wood in 2nd half

WARMINSTER >> There wasn’t much of a smile on Jack Concannon’s face when his Bonner & Prendergast Friars left the court at halftime of Friday night’s much-ballyhooed meeting with Archbishop Wood.
The Friars had been outplayed and outscored by the Vikings and were scrambling just to get some kind of rhythm going.
Then the second half started, and Concannon began beaming like a proud new father.
The Friars put together a great second half, held their hosts to 17 points and rolled to a 62-54 win over Wood as Mike Perretta had 19 points and Isaiah Wong added 14.
“Our second-half defense did it,” Concannon said. “We really focused on getting back on defense and to hold a team as good as Wood to 17 points In a half is pretty good.”
The Friars did better than that.
They put the clamps on the Wood inside game.
Andrew Funk had 20 points for the Vikings, but the front line of Julius Phillips, Tyree Pickron and Seth Pinckney combined for only 13 as the Friars front line of Asiri Johnson and Taria Ingraham nullified Wood’s inside game.
BONNER & PRENDERGAST 62, ARCHBISHOP WOOD 54
Bonner-Prendie (62) – Tyree Watson 3 0-0 6; Mahir Sharif 0 1-2 1, Asiri Johnson 4 2-6 10; Isaiah Wong 5 3-5 14; Taria Ingraham 5 2-4 12; Mike Perretta 6 2-2 19; Donovan Rodriguez 0 0-0. Totals: 23 10-19 62.
Archbishop Wood ((54) – Rashool Diggins 4 0-1 9; Karrington Wallace 4 0-0 8; Daeshon Shepard 2 0-0 4; Andrew Funk 7 2-3 20; Tyree Pickron 1 0-0 3; Julius Philips 2 1-1 6; Seth Pinkney 1 2-3 4. Totals: 21 5-8 54.
3-point goals: Wong; Perretta 5; Diggins; Funk 4; Pickron; Phillips.
