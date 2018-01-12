Shipley-Friends’ Central basketball doubleheader lives up to billing

Bryn Mawr >> When Shipley joined the Friends’ Schools League in 2005, it did not take long to create a rivalry with Friends’ Central. Over the years the two schools have embraced the rivalry trying to find creative ways to involve the communities from each school.
With the rivalry continuing to grow the two schools have turned their annual boys’ and girls’ basketball contests into a feature event rotating the location each year.
This year was Shipley’s turn to host, and in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Yarnell Gymnasium Tuesday evening consisting mostly of family, friends, classmates and alums, the two teams gave their fans plenty of entertaining basketball.
With Shipley emerging victorious in both contests, the games certainly possessed different points of excitement for everyone in attendance.
The girls’ started off the evening and it appeared early on the Phoenix were ready to give the defending PAISAA (Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association) champions everything they could handle.
The Phoenix got off to a quick start but the Gators found their way toward the end of the first quarter, en route to an eventual 65-34 victory. Pacing the Shipley win was Anna Camden with 28 points (including six three pointers), six rebounds and four blocks. Ross added 16 points, seven steals and three rebounds.
“The crowd definitely helped us this evening,” said Ross. “Having the boys’ team and our friends and family in the crowd definitely made the game livelier.”
“It was definitely a great atmosphere,” said Friends’ Central junior Zoe Shoemaker, who finished with eight points. “You get hype and get excited and it’s definitely a lot of fun.”
Friends’ Central led 7-4 midway through the first quarter, courtesy of a Shoemaker three-pointer and the Phoenix’s ability to limit Shipley to one shot thanks to key rebounding from Raanae Smith and Briana Cypress.
Shipley, who likes to get out and run, seemed to find its groove as the first quarter came to close, thanks in large part to juniors Anna Camden and Lauren Ross, who sparked a 10-0 run to end the quarter and give the hosts a 14-7 lead.
After Shipley freshman Olivia Joseph made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 19-9 it appeared the Gators were on their way. The Phoenix refused to go away, climbing to within seven at 19-12. That was the closest Friends’ Central got, as Shipley found their rhythm and broke open the game.
“It took us a little while to get rolling. We usually find our rhythm in practice but since we were limited due to weather we had to find our rhythm in the game,” said Ross.
Although Shipley seized control, Friends’ Central refused to go quietly, fighting until the final horn. Leading the way for Friends’ Central was Smith with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.
“We have a similar team as last year,” said Shoemaker. “Our team will never quit and I just do my best to pick everyone up. This game will definitely help and hopefully we will see them again.”
The nightcap featured two teams who have picked up big wins this season – Shipley, against defending PIAA Class 3A state champion Neumann-Goretti; and Friends’ Central, versus Salesianum. In a hard-fought contest, Shipley defeated Friends’ Central, 68-61.
Behind the offense of Binghampton recruit Sam Sessoms, who scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half; the defense of junior Ray Sommerville, who registered six of his seven blocks in the first half; and the hustle of sophomore Randall Brown, the Gators raced out to a 37-20 halftime lead.
As they have done throughout the season, the Phoenix refused to go quietly, climbing to within 49-48 at the start of the fourth quarter, thanks to a 9-0 run sparked by the trio of sophomores Omar Nichols and Mason Mosley and junior Miles Robinson.
That was the closest Friends’ Central got, as the Gators turned up the defense, limiting the offensive chances for the Phoenix along with shooting 13-for-16 from the free throw line to help fend off the visitors.
“Tonight was a lot of fun,” said Robinson, who finished with 11 points, two assists, two rebounds and two blocks after missing last year’s game due to a torn ACL. “The crowd was into it and I was able to feed off the crowd. Tonight showed us we can compete against the top teams in the league and we just have to keep working.”
Shipley’s Randall Brown said, “Tonight win meant a lot. I have friends who play on Friends’ Central and it was fun competing against them. I know I am not a primary scorer so I try and go out and do the little things. This will be a night to remember.”
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 24 mins ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 2 weeks ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Inspired by his grandfather’s cancer treatment recovery, Pochet caps career as Golfer of the Year
Ben Pochet wasn’t the only one who had the week of October 23 marked...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: 2017 Girls Golf Teams
First Team Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, Jr. Liv Juliana, Great Valley, Sr. Grace Hickey,...