Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams

The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past fall, including Inter-Ac and PAISAA tournament champion Academy of Notre Dame (19-1), Catholic League champion Archbishop Carroll (21-3), AACA champion Merion Mercy (20-4 overall, 14-0 league) and PIAA District 1 Class A champion Sacred Heart.

Villa Maria Academy (14-6), second place finishers in the AACA, made some noise in the post-season, advancing to the District 1 3A semifinals.

In the Central League, Conestoga (15-7) and Lower Merion (13-8) each enjoyed a winning fall campaign; while Inter-Ac member Agnes Irwin (10-8) also finished on the plus side of .500.

The All-Main Line high school girls’ volleyball teams for fall 2017 are selected by the coaches. Because Main Line Media News covers 19 high schools, the Main Line Media News sports staff limits the number of spots available to first team, second team and honorable mention — but follows the priority of coaches’ selections.

What follows are the 2017 All-Main Line high school girls’ volleyball teams:

FIRST TEAM

Maddie Donaphon, Academy of Notre Dame – Sophomore is considered one of the top libero’s in the area. A first team All-Inter-Ac selection, she had 261 digs and 30 aces this fall.

Riley Shaak, Academy of Notre Dame – Sophomore 6-foot-3 middle, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, contributed 196 kills, 119 blocks and 64 aces this fall.

Elise Butler, Academy of Notre Dame – Senior outside hitter/defensive specialist, a repeat first team All-Inter-Ac and All-Main Line selection, had 156 digs, 67 aces and 209 kills this fall.

Gianna Napoleon, Agnes Irwin – Junior middle hitter, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection, contributed 130 kills, 80 blocks and 32 aces this fall for a strong Owls squad.

Lauren Karlsen, Agnes Irwin – Junior setter, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection and the Owls’ MVP, contributed 225 assists, as well as 68 aces and assisted on 20 blocks.

Morgan Silks, Archbishop Carroll – Senior setter and co-captain, a two-time all-state and All-Delco selection as well as Catholic League MVP, contributed 653 assists, 65 kills, 28 aces and 192 digs.

Gina Custer, Archbishop Carroll – Senior libero and co-captain, a two-time all-state, All-Delco and All-Catholic League first team selection, had 375 digs, 52 aces and a .985 serving percentage this fall.

Paige Monastero, Archbishop Carroll – Sophomore outside hitter, an all-state and All-Delco selection as well as two-time All-Catholic League pick, contributed 292 kills, 222 digs and 41 aces.

Haley Tavares, Baldwin School – Senior middle hitter, a first team All-Inter-Ac selection and Polar Bears’ MVP, contributed 152 kills and 80 blocks this fall.

Gabi Castro, Conestoga – Senior libero, the Pioneers’ co-MVP and a first team All-Central League selection, contributed a team-leading 321 digs this fall and finished her career as the school’s all-time leader in digs (1,021).

Abby Francis, Conestoga – Senior middle hitter, the Pioneers’ co-Most Valuable Player, had a team-leading 201 kills and contributed 48 blocks as well.

Adi Segal, Lower Merion – Senior libero and All-Central League honoreee led the Aces with 378 digs, broke the school record for digs in a match (46) and is the first LM player to reach 1,000 career digs.

Genevieve Wittrock, Merion Mercy Academy – Senior middle blocker and co-captain was the Golden Bears’ MVP, and AACA All-Star and a PIAA 3A District 1 first team selection.

Makenna Hallagher, Merion Mercy Academy – Senior outside hitter and co-captain was a PIAA 3A District 1 first team selection and an AACA All-Star for her fine play this fall.

Juliana Michniak, Sacred Heart – Senior outside hitter and co-captain, a first team PIAA Class A all-state selection, is an All-District 1 (Class A) pick and AACA All-Star for the second consecutive year.

Molly Dunfee, Villa Maria Academy – Senior libero, an all-state Class AAA selection as well as All-District 1 and All-AACA, led Hurricanes with 470 digs, 45 service aces and passing efficiency.

Kelsey Hoff, Villa Maria Academy – Junior setter, an all-state Class AAA selection as well as All-District 1 and All-AACA, contributed a team-leading 740 assists this fall to the Hurricanes’ strong effort.

SECOND TEAM

Academy of Notre Dame – Lexi Shreiner, junior outside hitter/defensive specialist; Molly Kieft, senior right side; Christine Covello, freshman setter.

Agnes Irwin – Colby Yoh, sophomore middle hitter; Mara Zwilling, sophomore libero.

Archbishop Carroll – Meghan McCann, freshman setter; Audrey Jones, sophomore outside hitter.

Baldwin School – Laura Pellicano, junior outside hitter.

Conestoga – Becky Larkin, junior outside hitter; Kat Chodaczek, junior setter.

Harriton – Hope Strickland, junior middle; Sara Dhiamandi, senior setter.

Haverford High – Zoe Swentak, senior middle hitter; Abbey Capobianchi, junior setter/right side hitter.

Lower Merion – Mary Pat Quinn, senior setter; Marie Hamilton, senior middle.

Merion Mercy Academy – Alex Pizzi, senior setter; Jordyn Young, senior libero.

Sacred Heart – Jaycee Webster, junior outside hitter; Hannah Martinson, sophomore setter.

Villa Maria Academy – Liz Acchione, junior outside hitter; Amelia (Millie) Collins, sophomore middle hitter.

HONORABLE MENTION

Baldwin School – Gabby Alston, senior middle hitter; Cartier Thomas, junior setter; Taylor Trapp, junior outside hitter.

Harriton – Dina Alnabulsi, junior outside hitter; Yazmyn Stewart, sophomore outside hitter.

Haverford High – Cara Fredericks, freshman libero; Lauren Meyer, senior setter; Erin Mahan, senior outside hitter.

Lower Merion – Erica Salutric, senior outside; Mike Zapf, junior outside hitter; Talia Morris, junior outside hitter; Ellie O’Neill, junior defensive specialist.

Sacred Heart – Rachel Bunado, senior setter/defensive specialist.