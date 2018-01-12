Mercury Girls Basketball Roundup: Webb keys Boyertown’s overtime win against Upper Merion

Kylie Webb was, on two counts, the scoring leader for the Boyertown girls basketball team Friday.

Webb netted a game-high 14 points for the Bears in their Pioneer Athletic Conference divisional crossover game with Upper Merion. She also led the scoring in the critical overtime period, helping Boyertown come away with a 44-35 victory.

Webb scored seven in the extra frame — one forced by UM forcing a 31-31 regulation-time tie. Victoria Boalton kicked in with another 10 points for Boyertown while Jordan Wilson had 12 to head Upper Merion.

Methacton 46, Pottsgrove 40 >> The Warriors swung the game in their favor by turning a two-point deficit in the second quarter into a 11-point halftime lead keyed by Olivia Pennypacker’s 18 points.

Nicole Cooper added 12 for Methacton (2-3 Liberty, 4-3 PAC, 6-8 overall). Abby Penjuke had a strong all-around game with four points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists.

Riley Simon and Sydney Mowery led Pottsgrove (2-2 Frontier, 2-4 PAC, 6-5 overall) with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Perkiomen Valley 42, Phoenixville 22 >> Taylor Hamm scored 13 points, and Alex Blomstrom added 11, as the Lady Vikings overcame the Phantoms in their PAC divisional crossover game.

Phoenixville was led by Peyton Graham’s nine-point effort.

Norristown 60, Pottstown 44 >> Though Ebony Reddick and Gianna Epps combined to score 31 points, the Trojans were unable to counter an early scoring deficit as they fell to the Eagles in a PAC divisional crossover pairing.

Reddick’s 16 counters tied her for game scoring honors, and Epps was one point back at 15. Norristown set a fast pace in the opening quarter, building a 26-5 lead that went to 37-15 at the end of the first half.

Ac. of New Church 30, Perkiomen School 24 >> Jill Kachmar and Maddy Parisi accounted for almost the Panthers’ entire offensive output in a non-league loss to ANC.

Kachmar led the way with 12 points, and Parisi was a close second with 10.