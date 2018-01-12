Mercury Boys Basketball Roundup: Allen, Norristown down Pottstown

Norristown 75, Pottstown 43 >> Mickeel Allen scored 17 points to lead the Eagles over the Trojans in their PAC divisional crossover game.
Tyshaun Harvey had 16 points to lead Pottstown, which got another 11 from Floyd Dashiell.
Exeter 52, Daniel Boone 38 >> Alex Javier scored 20 points and Wesley Murray had 17 as the Eagles topped the Blazers in their Berks Conference pairing.
Chaunce Johnson had a game-high 21 for Boone.
Boyertown at Upper Merion ppd. >> The PAC divisional crossover game between the Bears and Vikings was postponed Friday, due to moisture from humidity on the UM gym floor.
The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31.
