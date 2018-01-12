Gormley, Christian Academy get back to work in rout of Delco Christian

The Christian Academy finally played a basketball game again Thursday night.
Back in action for the first time since the holiday break, the Crusaders received some heavy lifting from guards Grace Gormley and Lindsay Haseltine en route to a 49-32 Bicentennial League win over Delco Christian.
Gormley scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Haseltine tossed in 16 points for TCA (8-2, 5-0).
Shirley Piotrowski paced the Knights with 16 points.
In the Catholic League:
Bonner & Prendergast 58, Little Flower 27 >> The Pandas (9-0, 5-0) remained perfect in conference play. Dakota McCaughan drained three 3-pointers and had 15 points, four assists and four steals. Alexis Gleason had nine points and Nyah Garrison checked in with six. Ariana McGreary added six points and four rebounds.
Neumann-Goretti 47, Cardinal O’Hara 42 >> In what could be a preview of the Catholic League final, the reigning champion Lions couldn’t recover from a lax second period in which they were outscored, 13-4.
All-Delco guard Kenzie Gardler did everything she could to help the Lions The Villanova commit poured in 23 points and was 6-for-6 at the free throw line. All-Delco Maura Hendrixson added nine points for O’Hara (6-2).
In the Central League:
Radnor 51, Upper Darby 37 >> Ellie Mueller registered 18 points and eight rebounds as the Raiders (5-4, 3-3) downed the Royals. Holly Holtsberg tossed in eight points and snared eight rebounds.
Emma Blewett led the way for Upper Darby with 18 points on three 3-pointers. Gabby Liberio was 9-for-11 at the foul line and finished with 11 points.
Harriton 56, Ridley 46 >> The Green Raiders (1-9, 0-7) couldn’t solve the one-two punch of Christina Brown (28 points) and Meg Wilcox (21), who did most of the damage for the Rams.
Dana D’Ambrosio led Ridley with 11 points.
In the Del Val League:
Penn Wood 58, Chichester 23 >> The Patriots cruised to their third straight win thanks to a balanced effort. Racquel Curry fronted the team with a game-high 18 points to go with 10 rebounds and two steals. Ashley Cyrus (12 points, five steals) and Saleia Matthews (10 points, four steals, two assists) also reached double digits in scoring.
Penn Wood (4-7, 2-0) held a 32-7 lead at halftime.
Interboro 50, Chester 37 >> Amanda Floyd powered the Bucs past the Clippers with a game-high 20 points. Marta Walewska recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Maddie Diehl (seven points, six steals) had a tremendous defensive game. Freshman guard Keri Barnett paired five points with six assists.
Shaymoni DeShields scored a team-high 15 points for Chester.
In nonleague action:
Phoenixville 45, Sun Valley 24 >> Maddie Michael scored all six of her points at the free-throw line for the Vanguards.
