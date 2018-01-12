Conwell-Egan boys basketball comes up short against Cardinal O’Hara

FAIRLESS HILLS – Conwell-Egan Catholic fell behind 15-6 midway through the first period of its boys basketball battle with Philadelphia Catholic League rival Cardinal O’Hara.

That was OK. The Eagles have senior Eric Esposito on their side. The 6-6 senior canned three 3-pointers before time elapsed in the first period, giving Conwell-Egan a 19-17 edge heading into the second quarter.

With 6:42 to go in the fourth quarter and Egan trailing 55-52, however, Esposito drew his fourth foul and had to sit. And Conwell-Egan is just not the same team without their lanky center.

With Esposito on the bench, that opened up the lane for O’Hara senior Antwuan Butler. He canned four field goals in the final frame and tallied a game-high 22 points, helping the visiting Lions escape Wistar Road with a 70-69 triumph.

The Eagles briefly held a Catholic 62-59 edge with 2 and 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter but could not hang on.

A key offensive rebound by sophomore Jordan Hall off a pair of missed free throws by Butler played a key role in O’Hara’s win. Hall followed the carom by drawing a foul – on Esposito.

His fifth, it put the CEC senior out of the contest. Hall then canned both of his free throws, giving the Lions a 66-64 edge with 1:41 remaining in regulation and a one-handed shot by sophomore Kevin Reeves put the Lions up 68-64 with 37 seconds left.

CEC senior Patrick Robinson made a seemingly impossible layup with 23 ticks left and junior Terrance Jones canned a trey with 5.7 seconds remaining to bring the score to its dreadful conclusion, the Eagles’ fourth loss in the Catholic League and their sixth, overall.

The eventual difference in the game was a pair of made free throws by O’Hara senior Garrett Ripp.

Robinson led Egan with 21 points and Esposito added 19 including five 3-pointers. The Eagles canned 10 treys in the game, compared to just four for the Lions, who pushed their way to 7-4 on the season and evened their Catholic League mark at 2-2.

Cardinal O’Hara 70, Conwell-Egan 69

(Jan. 12 at Conwell-Egan)

Conwell-Egan 19 14 19 17 – 69

Cardinal O’Hara 17 18 18 17 – 70

Conwell-Egan (3-6) — Esposito 19, Robinson 21, Baldichino 14, Gayle 7, Williams 2, Jones 6; TOTALS — 23 13-21–69.

Cardinal O’Hara (7-4) — Smith 7, Hall 20, Butler 22, Reeves 4, Maska 6 Burton 4 Ripp 7; TOTALS — 25 16-28–70.

3-POINT GOALS: CE — Esposito 5, Baldichino 3, Jones 2; CO — Hall 3, Butler.