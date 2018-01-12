Boyd’s big quarter helps Ridley take down Strath Haven

Lindsay Boyd scored 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter as Ridley earned its first Central League win of the season with a 41-27 decision over Strath Haven Friday.
Paige Gabriele added nine points for the Green Raiders (2-11, 1-7), who used a 22-3 run in the third period to pull away from the host Panthers.
Faith Raymond netted 11 points for Haven.
Garnet Valley 49, Marple Newtown 36 >> The Tigers (6-6, 5-3) trailed by three points late before the undefeated Jaguars ran away with their 12th straight win. Emily McAteer and Brianne Borcky paced GV with 12 points apiece.
Marple’s Devon Adams had 11 points and seven rebounds and Olivia Young made three 3-pointers.
Springfield 53, Conestoga 33 >> Freshman Alexa Abbonizio finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals as the Cougars (8-3) limited the visiting Pioneers to 12 points after halftime. Jordan D’Ambrosio (three assists) and Belle Mastropietro (four steals) each chipped in with 12 points. Alyss Long had a solid floor game with two points, five steals and four assists.
Haverford 56, Harriton 29 >> Lindsey Lane poured in 16 points and Erin Kelly added 10 for the Fords, who receiving scoring contributions from nine players.
Lower Merion 55, Penncrest 50 >> Kylie Chelo and Grace Harding reached double figures in scoring with 14 and 11, respectively, but the Lions (7-6, 3-3) fell at home. Morgan King and Julia Eckles came off the bench to score eight points apiece.
In the Bicentennial League:
Christian Academy 36, Calvary Christian 26 >> Hannah Sareyka had her best game of the season with 15 points, 10 steals and six rebounds. Dejah Burley-Chambers added seven points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (9-2, 6-0).
In the Catholic League:
Archbishop Carroll 58, Bishop McDevitt 46 >> The No. 2 Patriots stayed perfect in the conference behind Molly Masciantonio’s 24-point performance. Erin Sweeney and Harlem Jennings added 14 each.
