Hendricks, Granberry carry Chichester past Penn Wood

James Hendricks scored 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter and DaQuan Granberry scored 11 points despite playing with a dislocated pinky finger in his shooting hand as Chichester downed Penn Wood, 56-53 in a Del Val League boys basketball game. Josh Smith added nine points for the Eagles (7-3, 1-1).
Makai Moore scored eight points but missed a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer while Chris Nash had 15 points and Issac Williams scored 20 for the Patriots.
Also in the Del Val:
Chester 67, Interboro 30 >> Zahmir Carroll posted eight points and 10 rebounds, Brian Randolph had nine points, seven boards, four assists and five steals and Rahmee Gilbert had 13 points and six steals to spur the Clippers (4-5, 2-0).
Albert Pewa scored 17 points for the Bucs, who were limited to nine points in the opening half.
Academy Park 51, Glen Mills 45 >> Shermek Lofton had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three blocks and Naseim Harley added 11 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Knights (3-7, 1-1). Academy Park was also led by Kamrohn Roundtree, who tallied eight points, five boards and three blocks.
The Battlin’ Bulls hung tough behind Tarik Bey (11 points) and Khelon Kirkland (eight).
In the Central League:
Upper Darby 55, Radnor 50 >> The Royals (9-3, 5-3) went on an 11-0 run with 1:30 left in the first half, then rallied in the second behind 18 points from Jalun Trent and 13 from Magd Abdelwahab.
Vernon Harper had 14 points for the Raiders in the losing effort.
Harriton 52, Ridley 47 >> Nick Bugbee scored a game-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and Griffin Layden followed up with 12 for the Rams. Malachi Williams had 17 points for the Raiders (5-7), who were unable to rebound after a slow start.
Top photo: PETE BANNAN -DIGITAL FIRST MEDIA Chichester guard Da’quan Granberry draws the foul on Penn Wood Zac Williams in the second quarter Thursday evening.
