3rd Annual Maggie Lucas Classic slated for Jan. 14 at Thomas Jefferson University

The 3rd Annual Maggie Lucas Classic will be held Jan. 14 at Thomas Jefferson University. Games will be held as follows:

Court 1

8:15 a.m. – Radnor-Friends’ Central

9:45 a.m. – Academy of Notre Dame-Mount St Joseph’s

11:15 a.m. – North Penn-Neshaminy

12:45 p.m. – Germantown Academy-Archbishop Carroll

2:15 p.m. – Archbiship Wood-Souderton

3:45 p.m. – Neumann-Goretti-Ursuline Academy (Del.)

5:15 p.m. – Cardinal O’Hara-Life Center (N.J.)

6:45 p.m. – Central Bucks West-Episcopal Academy

8:15 p.m. – Boyertown-West Chester Bayard Rustin

9:30 p.m. – St. Basil-Harriton

Court 2

8:15 a.m. – Gwynedd Mercy-Shipley

9:45 a.m. – Archbishop Ryan-Bonner/Prendergast

11:15 a.m. – Mt . Lebanon-Episcopal Academy

12:45 p.m. – Penn Charter-Sanford (Del.)

2:15 p.m. – Springside-Chestnut Hill-Council Rock North

3:45 p.m. – Upper Dublin-Imhotep Charter

5:15 p.m. – Garnet Valley-Perkiomen Valley

6:45 p.m. – Abington Friends-Caravel Academy (Del.)

8:15 p.m. – Springfield-Merion Mercy Academy

The 18th Annual Play-By-Play Classic, now known As The 11th Annual Kobe Bryant Boosters PBP Classic, will be held Jan. 20-21 at the Kobe Bryant Gym at Lower Merion High School. Games will be as follows:

Jan. 20

10 a.m. – Abington Friends-Bishop McDevitt (girls)

11:30 a.m. – Life Center-Shipley (girls)

1 p.m. – North Penn-Council Rock North (girls)

2:45 p.m. – Shipley-Coatesville (boys)

4:30 p.m. – Westtown-Camden (N.J.) (boys)

6:15 p.m. – Haverford High-Plymouth Whitemarsh (boys)

Jan. 21

11 a.m. – Lower Merion-Springside-Chestnut Hill (girls)

1 p.m. – Lower Merion-Neshaminy (boys)