Upper Dublin’s lineup error helps Wissahickon claim Fireside Cup

UPPER DUBLIN >> David Jones said something like it hadn’t happened since 2002.

But it turned Wednesday night’s wrestling match between Jones’ Upper Dublin team around.

Entering the 152-pound bout in Wednesday’s dual meet match for the Fireside Cup, the Cardinals were optimistic they could outdistance the Trojans.

But fate, and a fatal error intervened.

Jones bungled a change in the lineup, sending 160-pounder Skylar Hackett out at 152, forcing him to forfeit that weight class.

That potential 12-point swing was vital in Wissahickon’s 50-30 win.

“I haven’t done something like that since 2002 when I messed our lineup up by sending out the wrong wrestler at 145,” Jones said with a smile. “But once we did it, what could we do?”

What they did was forfeit the weight class, and the 12-point swing benefited the Trojans.

“We had three wrestlers out of the lineup tonight,” said Trojans head coach Anthony Stagliano. “I was hoping we’d have a chance to win a match we shouldn’t win on paper to get the win.

“But our guys wrestled really well tonight.”

Wissahickon started off in a 12-0 hole thanks to Brett Rama’s fall at 106 and the Trojans’ forfeit at 113.

But the visitors bounced back, winning the next four bouts and building a 21-12 lead.

The Cardinals got one back when Jackson Rock pinned Peter Sweeney at 145, but David Keller’s forfeit win at 152 and Nick Senderling’s fall at 160 gave the visitors a lead they’d not lose.

Mason Novack at 170 and Rocco DeSimone at 195 earned wins that pulled the Cardinals within eight points.

But Jon Keller and Mark Thompson closed the match with falls at 220 and 285 to give the Trojans their final measure of victory.

“I was hoping we’d get a break somewhere along the line,” Stagliano said. “We got it, and now let’s head over to the Fireside and get something to eat.”

Wissahickon 50, Upper Dublin 30

106 – Brett Rama (UD) pinned Jalen Pecheco, 3:47.

113 – Aidan Reed (UD) won by forfeit.

120 – Charlie Brammer (W) pinned David Who, 1:43.

126 – Alex Prieston (W) pinned Angelina Tocchet, 1:01.

132 – Scott Gilman (W) pinned Josh Hong, 0:55.

138 – Brayden Druger (W) dec. John Palmer, 15-9.

145 – Jackson Rock (UD) pinned Peter Sweeney, 2:48.

152 – David Keller (W) won by forfeit.

160 – Nick Senderling (W) pinned Skylar Hackett, 1:48.

170 – Mason Novack (UD) pinned Ben Powers, 1:26.

182 – Dan Keller (W) won by forfeit.

195 – Rocco DeSimone (UD) won by forfeit.

220 – Jon Keller (W) pinned AJ Bailey, 0:52.

285 – Mark Thompson (W) pinned Andrew Senlick, 0:53.