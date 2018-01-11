Pennsbury boys basketball holds off late rally by Council Rock North

NEWTOWN – Try as it might, Council Rock North failed in its fourth-quarter comeback bid Thursday night facing visiting Suburban One National League rival Pennsbury.

With 18 seconds left and trailing 42-39, the Indians forced the turnover they were seeking. The Rock entered the final frame behind 33-22 after Josh Arruda, a senior for the Falcons, canned a 3-pointer just before the third period buzzer.

On the strength of three field goals by senior Matt McAlister and three more including a 3-pointer by junior D.J. Mischak, North staged a dramatic comeback attempt only to come up short.

Mischak – who canned a pair of floaters earlier in the period – could not get his last shot through the rim with eight ticks left on the game clock.

The result was a 43-39 loss for the Indians, who fell to 3-7, overall, 1-5 in the SOL National Conference. Coming off a 51-34 win over CR South, the Falcons improved to 6-5, overall, 2-2 in the SOL.

CR North senior Brady Haggerty led the Rock with 11 points and classmate Matt McAlister added nine. Mischak chipped in with 7 points, all tallied in the fourth quarter. Josh Fisher contributed six points, registered on a pair of 3-pointers in the second period.

The Indians canned a half-dozen field goals in the final frame but only eight before that. Turnovers put a serious dent in the Rock’s cause. North committed more than 20 of them in this game.

Next, the Indians travel to Springfield at noon Saturday as part of the SOL Challenge tournament. Pennsbury will face CB East at 2 p.m. Saturday on the Patriots’ home court.

Pennsbury 43, Council Rock North 39

(Jan. 11 at CR North)

PENNSBURY 12 8 13 10 – 43

CR NORTH 7 11 4 17 – 39

Pennsbury (6-5) — Collin Connor 6, Chad Weldon 4, Raylil Winton 12, Josh Arruda 8, Gary Francis 11 Jake Martell 2.

CR North (3-7) — Brady Haggerty 11, Justin Walton 2, James Duffy 2, Matt McAlister 9, Josh Fisher 6, Angad Ahluwalia 2, D.J. Mischak 7, Harry Wyatt 0.