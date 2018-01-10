Wrestling: Chichester dominates Del Val opener

Chichester started off the Del Val League campaign with an emphatic statement against Interboro.
Chi (10-5, 1-0) took seven of the first eight matches en route to a 52-21 victory. Tymeir Bush’s major decision, 13-2, over Jerry Curran at 145 highlighted the early matches. Marquell Hudnell pinned Michael Hanna in 3:37 to follow that performance. Interboro (7-11, 0-1) closed the night on a positive note thanks to Aiden McDevitt. He decked Pierce Thompson in 4:31 in the 126-pound match.
In the Central League:
Upper Darby 46, Lower Merion 24 >> The Royals broke open a close match with consecutive pins at the 138- and 145-pound weight classes. With his team up 28-24, Upper Darby’s Mel Haynes needed all of 43 seconds to deck Sam Richard. Justin O’Donnell, now 14-2 on the season, pinned Sam Wrightson in 2:38.
Harriton 40, Springfield 38 >> David Bagirov pushed his season record to 9-1 with an 11-7 decision over Luke Fink, but it wasn’t enough for the Cougars to make up a five-point deficit. Springfield (2-6, 0-3) started its comeback attempt at 106. Jake Methlie earned a technical fall over Aidan Killion, 19-4, before Jason Terzoglou pinned Daniel Rothman in 1:32 at 113.
Garnet Valley 43, Conestoga 12 >> The Jaguars improved to 4-0 in the Central (7-4 overall) thanks to a dominant win over the Pioneers. Dillon Conlon (145) got things started with a 7-3 decision over Liam Matson. Thomas Deaver and Severin Johnson earned match of the night honors, with the Jaguars’ Deaver taking a 12-10 decision at 170.
Penncrest 45, Marple Newtown 26 >> At 195, Marple’s Stephen Bradley defeated Anthony Chero, 22-18, a stunning amount of points for any level of wrestling. The Tigers (2-1, 2-1) needed that win to stay alive. Alas, Dimitri Patsinakis clinched things for the Lions (6-6, 2-0) with a pin at 220 over Damian Salvino.
In the Catholic League:
Father Judge 51, Archbishop Carroll 18 >> Despite another setback for the Patriots (0-5, 0-4), 132-pounder Nick Poulos stayed hot. He pinned John Matthews in 48 seconds to push his undefeated record to 12-0 on the season.
In nonleague action:
Glen Mills 39, Haverford School 27 >> Clinging to a six-point advantage, the Bulls’ Alganon Muhammad pinned Tyler McDonald at 285 with just 39 seconds left in their match. Davarius Sykes also picked up a pin for Glen Mills (3-6), decking Vinnie Corradetti at 145 pounds in 3:40. Ryan Shephard’s tech-fall of Andre Settles (126) in 2:28 highlighted the Fords’ evening.
