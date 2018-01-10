Souderton snaps 16-game losing streak against North Penn

FRANCONIA >> The Souderton girls basketball team put an emphatic end to eight years of frustration against North Penn Tuesday night.

Kate Connolly led all scorers with 16 points – 10 coming in the first half – and the host Indians pulled away with a dominant fourth quarter to snap a 16-game losing streak to the Knights, rolling to a 55-27 Suburban One League Continental Conference victory.

“It’s really exciting. I think it was a really big boost cause we haven’t beaten them in so long,” Connolly said. “So it was a really big confidence boost coming back from Christmas break.”

Back on the court for the first time since routing Parkway Center City 53-3 Dec. 28 in the Penncrest Holiday Tournament consolation game, the Indians (8-2, 2-1 conference) took control with a 12-2 run to begin the second quarter than put things away by outscoring NP 20-4 in the final period.

“I think it was tough especially cause we had a lot of snow days, so we didn’t have practice and stuff,” said Connolly of Big Red’s layoff. “So the last few days we were in school and then we were early dismissal or we were off. So I think we were a little bit nervous going into tonight cause of how hectic the last week has been, no t playing a while but I think we just had to focus.”

Megan Walbrandt scored 10 of her 15 points after halftime while Alana Cardona added 12 points as the Indians earned their first win over North Penn (4-6, 0-4) since Jan. 5, 2010. The Knights had a solid grasp of the rivalry until Tuesday – its string of 16 victories coming by an average of 12 points and only five of the games decided by single digits.

“They’re always great every year and they’re a really good team,” said Connolly of North Penn. “They’re always tough to beat, they’re well-coached. I just think it’s fun being so close and a lot of our girls know their girls, so when we go out it’s a fun game and they’ve always won.”

While Souderton ended a years-long drought, North Penn saw its current losing streak pushed to six games since starting the season 4-0. Bri Hewlett paced the Knights with eight points.

“They’re very talented and we’re still trying to find our way. The girls, we just have to keep working hard because we’re much better than what we showed tonight,” NP coach Maggie deMarteleire said. “We’re going to change some things up a practice and just be teaching but they were good.”

North Penn’s task of breaking its slump does not get any easier. The Knights visit unbeaten Central Bucks South 7 p.m. Friday then take on Neshaminy 11 a.m. Sunday in the Maggie Lucas Classic at Jefferson University.

“We can’t find a rotation, we can’t find any rhythm, we’re out of sync. I can’t really put my finger on it, I’m not going to lie,” deMarteleire said. “I’m just hoping that at some point, somebody steps up and enough. And it has to be more than one person cause we have talent, we’re just not showing it.”

Souderton also has a pair of challenging games next on its schedule. The Indians host Central Bucks West 7 p.m. Thursday then face Neumann-Goretti 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Maggie Lucas Classic.

“I think it’ll be good. I think we need to stay focused and just keep working hard in practice and get ready for those two games,” Connolly said.

North Penn pulled within 9-6 in the opening quarter after a foul-line jumper from Carley Adams but a Cardona basket had the Indians up five after the first eight minutes.

GIRLS #BASKETBALL: @SoudertonGBB’s @acardona2300 tracks down a loose ball then shortly after splits two defenders to score & draws the foul 3Q vs. North Penn. pic.twitter.com/aVV2UX6iE8 — Mike Cabrey (@mpcabrey) January 10, 2018

Souderton then began the second with back-to-back 3-pointers from Sami Falencki and Walbrandt. A Hewlett jumper made it 19-8 before a Megan Bealer drive and a Connolly bucket inside extend the advantage to 23-8.

“I think we were all just looking for the open girl,” said Connolly, a Drexel commit. “We knew we’ve been playing with each other now for almost a year-and-a-half, two years, we all know where each other’s going to be and we really utilized that tonight.”

The Knights cut the margin to 10 but a Cardona putback and two more from Connolly had Big Red up 27-13 at the break.

“The first half we really got hurt not only with our offense (being) not that productive, we gave up a few offensive rebounds in the first half that turn into (chances), that kind of team it’s got to be one and done, you can’t give them more opportunities,” deMarteleire said. “And then they picked up their defensive intensity in the second half and we struggled with that. We just have to get back to work tomorrow. That’s really all.”

A Walbrandt triple in the third had the Indians lead at 34-19 before North Penn looked like it was inching back into the game, running of six straight points – the last four from Hewlett – to pull within 11.

But a Cardona free throw with 17.7 left had the Indians leading 35-23 at the end of the third and Big Red proceeded to score the fourth’s first seven points, a drive by Cardona making it a 19-point margin at 42-23.

After a Hewlett bucket, the Indians collected the next 13 for their biggest lead at 55-25.

“We knew it was the final quarter, we needed to give it all we had so that we didn’t want the game to get any closer,” Connolly said. “So we just really wanted to bring out the energy and work hard.”