Sauer, Hubbard help Interboro make a splash

As the Del Val League got off the blocks Wednesday night, Interboro swam ahead of the pack. The Bucs defeated Chichester, 78-67. A few Eagles produced standout performances in the loss. Eric Sauer took the diving competition with a score of 117.00, while Sebastian Hubbard won both the 200 freestyle (2:51.42) and 500 free (8:08.76).
In the Catholic League:
Roman Catholic 73, Bonner & Prendergast 44 >> Theodore Greiner took two events for the Friars in the loss. He swam 2:09.65 to take the 200 freestyle and 6:09.34 to claim the 500 freestyle. Arvin Sequeira also got on the board for Bonner & Prendie with a win in the 100 free (58.35).
Girls Swimming
Kylie Stabler set the pace for Chichester as the Eagles beat Interboro, 79-74, to open Del Val action. Stabler won the 200 freestyle in 2:48.74 and was part of the winning 400 freestyle relay team as well. On the other side, Rosalia Murphy took two events for the Bucs, touching the wall first in 50 freestyle (28.19 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:09.48).
In the Catholic League:
Bonner & Prendergast 54, Hallahan 21 >> The Pandas swept the meet, taking all 11 events. The McBlain sisters starred. Both Claire and Tara were part of the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, while Claire swam third in the 200 free relay. Tara took the 500 free (6:35.03) and 200 individual medley (2:46.60). Claire won the 200 free (2:06.95).
