Sacred Heart senior Bridget Bergan commits to row for Delaware

Bryn Mawr – Sacred Heart senior Bridget Bergan recently committed to row for the University of Delaware, where she will study biology.
Bergan began her Sacred Heart rowing career in 7th grade in the middle school “Learn to Row” program. In addition to rowing on the Sacred Heart team, last summer Bergan joined an additional crew team, Conshohocken Rowing Center, where she enhanced her skills.
Bergan has assumed many spots on the crew team including the stroke seat in a double, a two-seat in the quad, and this past fall, she was in a single. Some of her accolades include a silver medal won in the City Championships her sophomore year and a gold medal in City Championships her Junior year. Last summer, she participated at the Canadian Henley.
